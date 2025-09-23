Home and Away spoilers: Will Lacey give David and Jo another chance?

How will Lacey react when her estranged dad David invites her to move into the new house on Home and Away?

Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) remains estranged from her dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and sister Jo (Maddison Brown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



However, now that David and Jo have moved to Summer Bay and bought Irene Roberts's beach house, he is hoping for a fresh start with his other daughter.



David wants to invite Lacey to move in with them.



However, Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), witnesses a cold exchange when David tries to give her a key to the house.



Theo reckons it's time that Lacey puts the past behind her and starts to give David and Jo another chance.



They are family after all.



Will Lacey start to come around to the idea of making peace with her dad and sister?

David and daughter Jo are moving into Irene's beach house on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) has decided to give his biological dad Adrian (Tom Matthews) another chance.



Adrian arrives at the Stewart house for dinner and tells Cohen more about his other long-lost relatives.



But later, foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) catches Adrian packing-up his van.



Roo is alarmed when Adrian drops the bombshell that he has changed his mind.



He is NOT going to introduce Cohen to the rest of the family!



WHAT is going on?



Is Adrian about to abandon Cohen?

PLUS, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), do their best to support Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) after their IVF disappointment.

Cohen bonds with Alf over fishing on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali and Abigail try to cheer-up Mackenzie and Levi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

