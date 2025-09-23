Home and Away spoilers: Will Lacey give David and Jo another chance?
Airs Thursday 2 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) remains estranged from her dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and sister Jo (Maddison Brown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
However, now that David and Jo have moved to Summer Bay and bought Irene Roberts's beach house, he is hoping for a fresh start with his other daughter.
David wants to invite Lacey to move in with them.
However, Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), witnesses a cold exchange when David tries to give her a key to the house.
Theo reckons it's time that Lacey puts the past behind her and starts to give David and Jo another chance.
They are family after all.
Will Lacey start to come around to the idea of making peace with her dad and sister?
Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) has decided to give his biological dad Adrian (Tom Matthews) another chance.
Adrian arrives at the Stewart house for dinner and tells Cohen more about his other long-lost relatives.
But later, foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) catches Adrian packing-up his van.
Roo is alarmed when Adrian drops the bombshell that he has changed his mind.
He is NOT going to introduce Cohen to the rest of the family!
WHAT is going on?
Is Adrian about to abandon Cohen?
PLUS, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), do their best to support Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) after their IVF disappointment.
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
