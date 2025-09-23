Home and Away spoilers: Will Roo tell Cohen the TERRIBLE truth?

Roo is on a mission to track down Cohen's runaway dad Adrian on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) may have to break some BAD news to her foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Cohen's biological dad, Adrian (Tom Matthews), has suddenly got cold feet about connecting with his long-lost son and has done a runner!



Roo confides in her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) about what has happened.



Should she tell Cohen the truth after she encouraged the lad to give Adrian a chance?



Roo seeks advice from Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor).



But the copper is not officially allowed to get involved in the situation...



Will Roo take it upon herself to find a way to track down Adrian?

Roo has some heartbreaking news for foster child Cohen on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Has Adrian officially abandoned his son Cohen on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and his fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), believe they have found the perfect wedding venue.



But now they need to figure out where they are going to live once they are married.



The couple don't really want to carry on living with housemates.



Eden reaches a BIG decision which will be bad news for her self-destructive house mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)...



PLUS, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) tries to help repair the relationship between his girlfriend Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) and her family.



Will Lacey agree to let her dad David give her a tour of the family's new house?

Eden and Cash have booked their wedding venue on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo tries to play peacekeeper between Lacey and her estranged family on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

