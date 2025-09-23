Home and Away spoilers: Will Roo tell Cohen the TERRIBLE truth?
Airs Friday 3 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) may have to break some BAD news to her foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Cohen's biological dad, Adrian (Tom Matthews), has suddenly got cold feet about connecting with his long-lost son and has done a runner!
Roo confides in her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) about what has happened.
Should she tell Cohen the truth after she encouraged the lad to give Adrian a chance?
Roo seeks advice from Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor).
But the copper is not officially allowed to get involved in the situation...
Will Roo take it upon herself to find a way to track down Adrian?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and his fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), believe they have found the perfect wedding venue.
But now they need to figure out where they are going to live once they are married.
The couple don't really want to carry on living with housemates.
Eden reaches a BIG decision which will be bad news for her self-destructive house mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)...
PLUS, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) tries to help repair the relationship between his girlfriend Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) and her family.
Will Lacey agree to let her dad David give her a tour of the family's new house?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
