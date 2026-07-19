TV Shows

The Hunting Party season 2 key art.

TV Spy — The Hunting Party, Reacher, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 8-14 August

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Lioness season 3 key art. Zoe Saldana as Joe looking off to the distance with an explosion and drones behind her.

TV Spy — Lioness, Ted Lasso, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 1-7 August

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
L-R: Louis (JACOB ANDERSON), Claudia (DELAINEY HAYLES), and Lestat (SAM REID).

TV Spy — The Vampire Lestat: Interview with the Vampire, Furious, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 25-31 July

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn smiling at each other while sitting at the bar of a diner.

TV Spy — Ransom Canyon, CIA, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 18-24 July

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Anya Taylor-Joy as Lucky holding a lighter in a dark space.

TV Spy — Lucky, The Westies, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 11-17 July

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
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Watching Guides

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane of England react during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on July 06, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

FIFA World Cup 2026: TV Listings & Schedule

By Andy Murray Published

Your official calendar for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with free tv channels and the full schedule provided.

Sports
Joel Dommett hosts the National Television Awards 2026!

National Television Awards 2026: nominees, air date, host, voting details and everything you need to know

By Nicholas Cannon Published

Our complete guide to The National Television Awards 2026, hosted once again by Joel Dommett.

TV Shows
Paris , France - 5 February 2026; Ireland supporters before the Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

How to watch Six Nations *FREE* on RTE – stream Rugby Championship right now

By Jacob Jones Published

Europe’s biggest annual rugby union tournament returns – here's how to watch the Six Nations for free thanks to RTÉ Player’s free live streaming coverage.

Sports

How to watch cricket online or on TV in 2025 — live stream international and domestic matches

By Adam Marshall Last updated

Here's how to catch all the cricket through the year with details on TV channels, live stream services and upcoming matches in December and beyond.

Sports
New York, N.Y.: Spiderman heads down 6th Ave. during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City.

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: live stream from anywhere

By Jacob Jones Published

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is here for it's 99th edition and you can stream from anywhere in the world.

TV Shows
Watch The Ashes 2025/26 on 7Plus for free

How to watch Ashes *FREE* on 7Plus – Stream all five Tests

By Jacob Jones Published

Here's how to watch The Ashes 2025-26, stream all five test matches from anywhere in the world

Sports
Ryder Cup trophy on the course at Bethpage Black

Where to watch the Ryder Cup 2025 live – stream USA vs Europe now

By Michael Balderston Last updated

Team USA and Team Europe square off once again in the Ryder Cup 2025 this fall. Get all the details on how to watch and more right here.

Sports
A posed shot of Paul Merton with his arms folded looking away to his right with a bemused expression. Beside him Ian Hislop looks with suspicion to his left. This is imposed on a dark red background with the words: "HAVE I GOT NEWS FOR YOU" in white in the upper right hand corner of the image.

Have I Got News for You season 70: release date, star guests, episode guide and everything we know

By Elaine Reilly Last updated

Have I Got News for You season 70 lands on BBC One with team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop at the helm.

UK Shows
ITV Racing team break from the stalls

ITV Racing Schedule: ITV racing times, presenters and everything we know

By David Hollingsworth Last updated

Here's the ITV racing schedule for Newmarket...

Sports
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Meet the team

Soaps

Home and Away spoilers, Bree Cameron, Bart Ainsworth

Home and Away spoilers: Bree gets STABBED!

By Simon Timblick Published

Airs Friday 10 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Neighbours
Home and Away spoilers, Harper Matheson, Dana Matheson

Home and Away spoilers: Is Harper going to move OUT?

By Simon Timblick Published

Airs Thursday 9 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away
Home and Away spoilers, John Palmer

Home and Away spoilers: Is John feeling LOST without Irene?

By Simon Timblick Published

Airs Wednesday 8 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away
Home and Away spoilers, Roo Stewart, Cohen Luther, Alf Stewart

Home and Away spoilers: Roo returns with HEARTBREAK news for Cohen...

By Simon Timblick Published

Airs Tuesday 7 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away
Home and Away spoilers, Eden Fowler

Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden KICK OUT Remi?

By Simon Timblick Published

Airs Monday 6 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away
VIEW MORE SOAPS

Movies

One of my favorite horror movies, a hidden gem with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, is about to be pulled from Hulu

By Tom Bedford Published

An indie gem worth watching

Horror
The Thursday Murder Club stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie are joined by author Richard Osman on the London set

Richard Osman reveals new Thursday Murder Club book has a racy nod to movie adaptation

By David Hollingsworth Published

Pierce Brosnan referenced in 'The Impossible Fortune'

Crime Dramas
Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn, Pierson Fodé as Trey in The Wrong Paris

Netflix adds the world's most cheesy-looking rom-com

By David Hollingsworth Published

The Wrong Paris lands on the streamer

Netflix

I watched a 2023 comedy with just 20% on RT after it was added to Prime Video; ignore the reviews, it’s great fun

By Tom Bedford Published

Call me a Fool, but I’m in Paradise!

Movies

Netflix quietly adds award-winning 2024 drama with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Tom Bedford Published

Mike Leigh's latest movie is streaming now

Netflix
VIEW MORE MOVIES

More From What to Watch

The Hunting Party season 2 key art.

TV Spy — The Hunting Party, Reacher, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 8-14 August

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Lioness season 3 key art. Zoe Saldana as Joe looking off to the distance with an explosion and drones behind her.

TV Spy — Lioness, Ted Lasso, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 1-7 August

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
L-R: Louis (JACOB ANDERSON), Claudia (DELAINEY HAYLES), and Lestat (SAM REID).

TV Spy — The Vampire Lestat: Interview with the Vampire, Furious, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 25-31 July

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn smiling at each other while sitting at the bar of a diner.

TV Spy — Ransom Canyon, CIA, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 18-24 July

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Anya Taylor-Joy as Lucky holding a lighter in a dark space.

TV Spy — Lucky, The Westies, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 11-17 July

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker kneeling in front of a fire truck in Walker

TV Spy — Walker, Little House on the Prairie, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 4-10 July

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) wearing firefighter gear and looking at another firefighter next to him.

TV Spy — Fire Country, Suits LA, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 27 June - 3 July

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows
Gordan Cormier as Aang in season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender looking up at something off camera.

TV Spy — Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Bear, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 20-26 June

By Grace Morris Published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

US Shows