ITV Racing Schedule: ITV racing today times, presenters and everything you need to know

Here's the ITV Racing Schedule for the weekend of Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 as we get the first classics of the year in the shape of the 2000 and 1000 Guineas.

Yes, the flat season is finally properly underway and the 2000 Guineas is always one of the highlights of the racing calendar — who can forget Frankel winning the race by a mile in 2011?!

Racing fans should also note the 2023 Kentucky Derby is also on Saturday evening, although that is on Sky Racing rather than ITV.

Here's where to watch the ITV racing this weekend... important to note Saturday's racing is on ITV4 due to the Coronation. Sunday it's back on ITV1.

ITV Racing Schedule Saturday May 6

The Opening Show, 9.30 am on ITV4

ITV racing live coverage from Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk is from 2.00pm to 5pm on ITV4

NEWMARKET

2.15 The Howden British EBF Ellen Stakes, Class 1, 6f — 11 runners

2.50 Howden Handicap (Heitage Handicap), Class 2, 6f — 23 runners

3.25 Suffolk Stakes (Heritage Handicap), Class 2, 1m 1F — 17 runners

4.00 The Palace House Stakes, Class 1, 5f — 17 runners

4.40 Quipco 2000 Guineas, Class 1, — 17 runners

Goodwood

3.05 William Hill Epic Value Handicap, Class 2, 1m 1f 197y — 10 runners

Thirsk

3.40 Vickers.Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup Handicap, Class 2, 7f 218y

ITV Racing schedule Sunday May 7

ITV racing live coverage from Newmarket, Hamilton Park and Salisbury is from 1.10 pm to 4.10 pm on ITV1 and STV

Newmarket

1.50 Howden Handicap (Heritage handicap), Class 2, 1m 6f — 19 runners

2.25 Howden Pretty Polly Stakes, Class 1, 1m 2f — 10 runners

3.00 Howden Dahlia Stakes, Class 1, 1m 2f — 9 runners

3.50 Qipco 1000 Guineas, Class 1, 1m — 20 runners

Hamilton Park

2.05 Patersons of Greenoakhill Buttonhook handicap, Class 3, 1m 5f 16y — 10 runners

Salisbury

2.40 The City Bowl Handicap, Class 3, 1m 6f — 9 runners

ITV racing presenters Saturday 6 May

Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin present coverage of the second day of the Guineas meeting from Newmarket. With analysis from Jason Weaver, reports by Oli Bell, Adele Mulrennan and Matt Chapman, and commentary from Richard Hoiles

ITV racing presenters Sunday 7 May

Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin present coverage of the third and final day of the Guineas meeting from Newmarket. With analysis from Jason Weaver, reports by Oli Bell, Adele Mulrennan and Matt Chapman, and commentary from Richard Hoiles