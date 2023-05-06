ITV Racing Schedule: ITV racing today times, presenters and everything you need to know
Here's the ITV Racing Schedule as we head to Newmarket for the 2000 and 1000 Guineas
Here's the ITV Racing Schedule for the weekend of Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 as we get the first classics of the year in the shape of the 2000 and 1000 Guineas.
Yes, the flat season is finally properly underway and the 2000 Guineas is always one of the highlights of the racing calendar — who can forget Frankel winning the race by a mile in 2011?!
Racing fans should also note the 2023 Kentucky Derby is also on Saturday evening, although that is on Sky Racing rather than ITV.
Here's where to watch the ITV racing this weekend... important to note Saturday's racing is on ITV4 due to the Coronation. Sunday it's back on ITV1.
ITV Racing Schedule Saturday May 6
The Opening Show, 9.30 am on ITV4
ITV racing live coverage from Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk is from 2.00pm to 5pm on ITV4
NEWMARKET
2.15 The Howden British EBF Ellen Stakes, Class 1, 6f — 11 runners
2.50 Howden Handicap (Heitage Handicap), Class 2, 6f — 23 runners
3.25 Suffolk Stakes (Heritage Handicap), Class 2, 1m 1F — 17 runners
4.00 The Palace House Stakes, Class 1, 5f — 17 runners
4.40 Quipco 2000 Guineas, Class 1, — 17 runners
Goodwood
3.05 William Hill Epic Value Handicap, Class 2, 1m 1f 197y — 10 runners
Thirsk
3.40 Vickers.Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup Handicap, Class 2, 7f 218y
ITV Racing schedule Sunday May 7
ITV racing live coverage from Newmarket, Hamilton Park and Salisbury is from 1.10 pm to 4.10 pm on ITV1 and STV
Newmarket
1.50 Howden Handicap (Heritage handicap), Class 2, 1m 6f — 19 runners
2.25 Howden Pretty Polly Stakes, Class 1, 1m 2f — 10 runners
3.00 Howden Dahlia Stakes, Class 1, 1m 2f — 9 runners
3.50 Qipco 1000 Guineas, Class 1, 1m — 20 runners
Hamilton Park
2.05 Patersons of Greenoakhill Buttonhook handicap, Class 3, 1m 5f 16y — 10 runners
Salisbury
2.40 The City Bowl Handicap, Class 3, 1m 6f — 9 runners
ITV racing presenters Saturday 6 May
Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin present coverage of the second day of the Guineas meeting from Newmarket. With analysis from Jason Weaver, reports by Oli Bell, Adele Mulrennan and Matt Chapman, and commentary from Richard Hoiles
ITV racing presenters Sunday 7 May
Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin present coverage of the third and final day of the Guineas meeting from Newmarket. With analysis from Jason Weaver, reports by Oli Bell, Adele Mulrennan and Matt Chapman, and commentary from Richard Hoiles
