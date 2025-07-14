When can I watch EastEnders this week? Everything you need to know about the latest soap schedule chaos

Soap schedules are up in the air once again this week as a summer of sport means your favourite shows are moved to a different time, or sometimes an entirely different channel.

The last couple of weeks have seen huge disruption for soaps as Wimbledon 2025 and the Women's Euros 2025 got underway, but the chaos is set to continue into this week as well.

After the schedules for the Women's Euros knockout matches were decided after last night's group matches, it has now been confirmed by the BBC that EastEnders will air at the following times this week...

Monday , July 14 at 7.30 on BBC One

Tuesday , July 15 at 7.30 with an hour-long episode on BBC One

Wednesday, July 16 at 7pm on BBC One

There is some good news for EastEnders fans because the soap will also be dropping onto iPlayer Monday to Thursday this week at the usual time of 6 am, meaning you can watch some episodes in advance.

This week's EastEnders will see Oscar Branning arrive in Walford and waste no time in bringing trouble to his big sister Lauren's door.

Meanwhile, Nigel is reunited with his wife, Julie; however, Julie is left reeling when Nigel doesn't recognise her and quickly becomes overwhelmed.

Later in the week, everything gets on top of Phil, who is struggling with the pressure of looking after his best friend, and in Wednesday's episode, he attacks Johnny after catching him with his son-in-law, Callum Highway.

Phil is not happy to discover that Callum has cheated on his son Ben, who is currently in prison in America, and lunges at Johnny and starts to strangle him!

Will Callum, Jay Brown and Billy Mitchell manage to stop angry Phil before he goes too far?

Phil sees red. (Image credit: BBC)

The other good news for soap fans is that, because of the way the football fixtures have landed, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be airing on their usual days and at their usual times this week. Phew!