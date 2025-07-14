When can I watch EastEnders this week? Everything you need to know about the latest soap schedule chaos
Once again, soap schedules are changing to make way for sport - here is when you can watch EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale this week.
Soap schedules are up in the air once again this week as a summer of sport means your favourite shows are moved to a different time, or sometimes an entirely different channel.
The last couple of weeks have seen huge disruption for soaps as Wimbledon 2025 and the Women's Euros 2025 got underway, but the chaos is set to continue into this week as well.
After the schedules for the Women's Euros knockout matches were decided after last night's group matches, it has now been confirmed by the BBC that EastEnders will air at the following times this week...
- Monday, July 14 at 7.30 on BBC One
- Tuesday, July 15 at 7.30 with an hour-long episode on BBC One
- Wednesday, July 16 at 7pm on BBC One
There is some good news for EastEnders fans because the soap will also be dropping onto iPlayer Monday to Thursday this week at the usual time of 6 am, meaning you can watch some episodes in advance.
A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)
A photo posted by on
This week's EastEnders will see Oscar Branning arrive in Walford and waste no time in bringing trouble to his big sister Lauren's door.
Meanwhile, Nigel is reunited with his wife, Julie; however, Julie is left reeling when Nigel doesn't recognise her and quickly becomes overwhelmed.
Later in the week, everything gets on top of Phil, who is struggling with the pressure of looking after his best friend, and in Wednesday's episode, he attacks Johnny after catching him with his son-in-law, Callum Highway.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Phil is not happy to discover that Callum has cheated on his son Ben, who is currently in prison in America, and lunges at Johnny and starts to strangle him!
Will Callum, Jay Brown and Billy Mitchell manage to stop angry Phil before he goes too far?
The other good news for soap fans is that, because of the way the football fixtures have landed, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be airing on their usual days and at their usual times this week. Phew!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.