Why The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless may not air for some West Coast viewers on May 6 and 7
UEFA Champions League soccer will impact the CBS soaps schedule on May 6 and 7.
For the second week in a row, due to the UEFA Champions League soccer semi-finals, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful may or may not be available to watch at their regularly scheduled time for West Coast viewers. Here's everything you need to know.
The UEFA Champions League semi-finals match between Inter Milan and Barcelona takes place on Tuesday, May 6, and the match between PSG and Arsenal takes place Wednesday, May 7. Both matches begin at 3 pm ET/noon PT on CBS and other viewing platforms. The UEFA pregame show, UEFA Champions League Today, will air one hour before gametime at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.
West Coast soaps fans who usually tune into The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful around noon will need to check their local listings to see when the soaps will air.
Both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful may air earlier in the morning beginning at approximately 9:30 am PT in some locations, but it's possible that The Young and the Restless will come on after the match and The Bold and the Beautiful won't air at all. Be sure to check your local listings as the showtimes will vary by TV market depending on where you are.
If you're in a location where The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless aren't airing, rest assured you'll be able to watch them for free on the CBS website. The latest episodes will show up in the afternoon each day. You can also stream the shows on Paramount Plus later in the evening.
Beyond the Gates will not air new episodes on May 6 or 7 and will pick up with new episodes again on Thursday, May 8.
Here's what's coming up in the May 6 and 7 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless:
May 6:
The Bold and the Beautiful: "Liam and Steffy struggle with the reality of his condition."
The Young and the Restless: "Diane makes a confession to Jack, Victoria confides in Nick, and Tessa is troubled by Mariah’s behavior."
May 7
The Bold and the Beautiful: "Brooke is thrown when Deacon suggests what Hope does next. Steffy and Hope find themselves in solidarity over Liam."
The Young and the Restless: "Victor challenges Chelsea’s loyalty, Jack demands that Billy apologize to Diane, and Lily makes a shocking business deal."
The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
