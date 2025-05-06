Why Beyond the Gates is not new on May 6 and May 7
The new soap is again being preempted for the second straight week.
If you’re like millions of people across the US, then you’ve found yourself hooked on the new soap of daytime, Beyond the Gates, and understandably so. It’s got tons of drama and jaw-dropping moments already, and now that Ted (Maurice Johnson) and Leslie's (Trisha Mann-Grant) affair is out in the open, there's tons to look forward to with the fallout. Unfortunately, with that being said, Beyond the Gates won’t be showcasing a new episode today, May 6, or tomorrow, May 7.
As far as the reason behind the brief hiatus, that has everything to do with soccer again. The UEFA Champions League is in the second leg of the semifinals, and matches are appearing live on CBS. On May 6, pre-match coverage starts at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, and the actual match between Inter and Barcelona begins at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT. Then on May 7, pre-match coverage starts at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, and the match between PSG and Arsenal kicks off at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.
Thankfully, Beyond the Gates is back to its regular schedule on Thursday, May 8. That’s fantastic news for those fans eager to see what happens next in this Ted and Leslie saga. Having dropped her bomb on Fairmont Crest, will Leslie now slink off into the night, or does she have more havoc to wreak? On that note, will it soon come to light that Eva (Ambyr Michelle) isn't actually Ted's child at all, but someone else's? And what of Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix)? How will she begin to pick up the pieces of her life?
Additionally, while we can't report that the episodes airing on May 8 and May 9 will finally expose what Martin (Brandon Claybon) did years ago, we're holding out hope that the episodes will drop some major clues as to what skeleton is hiding in the politician's closet. We have a theory that it may be something in regards to his children's biological parents, but we digress for now.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
General Hospital spoilers: Dante takes a page out of Sonny’s book and makes huge mistake?
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick’s big joke hints at big revelation to come?