Why Beyond the Gates is not new on April 29 and April 30

If you’re like millions of people across the US, then you’ve found yourself hooked on the new soap of daytime, Beyond the Gates, and understandably so. It’s got tons of drama thanks in large part to Dani (Karla Mosley) and Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett), some hot and steamy romance again thanks in part to Dani and Andre (Sean Hamilton) and more than a few mysteries to keep us intrigued. Unfortunately, with that being said, Beyond the Gates won’t be showcasing a new episode today, April 29, or tomorrow, April 30.

As far as the reason behind the brief hiatus, that has everything to do with soccer. The UEFA Champions League is in the first leg of the semifinals, and matches are appearing live on CBS. On April 29, starting at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, UEFA Champions League Today pre-match coverage kicks off. Then at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT, the Arsenal takes on Paris Saint-Germain.

Then on April 30, UEFA Champions League Today pre-match coverage starts again at 2 pm ET/11 am PT on CBS. It will be immediately followed by Barcelona taking on Inter Milan at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT. It’s worth noting that due to the soccer coverage on both days, in some markets, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will have altered airtimes.

Thankfully, Beyond the Gates is back to its regular schedule on Thursday, May 1. That’s fantastic news for those fans eager to see what stunt Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) ultimately winds up pulling for Ted (Maurice Johnson) and Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) anniversary celebration. Leslie has proven herself to be criminally obsessed with Ted, so she may attempt to pull off quite the spectacle.

Plus, if you’re like us, you’re hoping the new episodes on May 1 and May 2 will shed even more light on the biggest mystery in Fairmont Crest. Honestly, what in the world did Martin (Brandon Claybon) do that’s so bad that his grandparents are vehemently opposed to him running for president? We’ve suspected it has something to do with the adoption of his kids, but we digress for now.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.