The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful schedules to be tweaked April 29 & April 30 for some viewers — here's why

Thanks to two key UEFA Champions League soccer matches, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful may or may not be available to watch at their regularly scheduled time. Here's everything you need to know.

The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSG take place on Tuesday, April 29 and the match between Barcelona and Inter takes place Wednesday, April 30. Both matches begin at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT on CBS and other viewing platforms. The UEFA pregame show, UEFA Champions League Today, will air one hour before gametime at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

West Coast soaps fans who usually tune into The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful around noon will need to check their local listings to see when the soaps will air. Both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will air earlier in the morning beginning at approximately 9:30 am PT. Be sure to check your local listings as the showtimes will vary by TV market depending on where you are.

Beyond the Gates will not air new episodes on April 29 or 30 and will pick up with new episodes again on Thursday, May 1.

Based on The Young and the Restless spoilers and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 28, here's what you can expect to see in the coming days' episodes:

April 29:

The Young and the Restless: "Billy and Phyllis’ partnership takes an unexpected turn, Mariah keeps a secret from Tessa, and Audra schemes with Sally."

The Bold and the Beautiful: "Ridge confronts Eric over the stunt he pulled with Brooke; Katie demands the truth from Daphne after having eavesdropped on her and Zende."

April 30:

The Young and the Restless: "Nikki takes matters into her own hands to help Claire and Kyle, Victoria pushes Cole to make a tough decision, and Lauren receives unexpected news."

The Bold and the Beautiful: "Ridge is torn by Eric’s words and Brooke’s actions; Daphne doesn’t stand a chance when Katie fiercely protects Carter."

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.