EastEnders dropped from BBC One — here's everything you need to know

There is more soap scheduling mayhem this week (Monday, July 7 - Friday, July 11) as summer sport takes over BBC One and ITV1.

This week, EastEnders will not air on Monday due to Wimbledon 2025 or on Tuesday due to a Women's Euros 2025 match between Poland and Sweden. Instead, the BBC One soap will air two episodes back to back on Wednesday at 8pm to 9pm and then 30-minute episodes on Thursday and Friday, both at 7pm.

However, there is good news for viewers who can't wait until Wednesday for their double dose of drama, because the BBC has confirmed that episodes will be dropping on BBC iPlayer from 6 am Monday to Thursday, as per its usual release schedule.

This week in EastEnders, Lauren and Peter's world is shattered when their kids go missing, Avani's birthday is overshadowed by secrets as Ravi gets himself into trouble and Callum looks like he is going to cheat on his husband Ben with Johnny.

A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders) A photo posted by on

Over on ITV1, things are just as chaotic.

Coronation Street will not air on Monday due to the Women’s Euros 2025 match between Portugal and Italy. There will also be no episode on Wednesday due to France v Wales, but an hour-long episode will air on Thursday at 9 pm instead. The ITV1 soap will air as normal on Friday at 8 pm.

Emmerdale will not air on Monday and Wednesday due to the same Women’s Euros 2025 matches and instead will air on Tuesday for half an hour at 7.30 pm, Thursday for an hour from 7.30 pm, and Friday will also see a half-hour episode air at 7.30 pm.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Coronation Street (@coronationstreet) A photo posted by on

It has also been confirmed by ITV that Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes will land on ITVX at 7 am on the day they are due to air on ITV1.

In Emmerdale this week, Cain is worried about Sarah after her awful baby news, while Joe is kidnapped by Dr Crowley, but what does the mad medic want with Joe?

Over in Weatherfield, Kevin Webster gets himself into a huge pickle as his lies spiral out of control, and Dee Dee goes behind James's back.

For everything you need to know about when your favourite shows will air, check out our UK TV Guide for the latest listings.