EastEnders dropped from BBC One — here's everything you need to know
This week's EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedules have changed again.
There is more soap scheduling mayhem this week (Monday, July 7 - Friday, July 11) as summer sport takes over BBC One and ITV1.
This week, EastEnders will not air on Monday due to Wimbledon 2025 or on Tuesday due to a Women's Euros 2025 match between Poland and Sweden. Instead, the BBC One soap will air two episodes back to back on Wednesday at 8pm to 9pm and then 30-minute episodes on Thursday and Friday, both at 7pm.
However, there is good news for viewers who can't wait until Wednesday for their double dose of drama, because the BBC has confirmed that episodes will be dropping on BBC iPlayer from 6 am Monday to Thursday, as per its usual release schedule.
This week in EastEnders, Lauren and Peter's world is shattered when their kids go missing, Avani's birthday is overshadowed by secrets as Ravi gets himself into trouble and Callum looks like he is going to cheat on his husband Ben with Johnny.
A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)
A photo posted by on
Over on ITV1, things are just as chaotic.
Coronation Street will not air on Monday due to the Women’s Euros 2025 match between Portugal and Italy. There will also be no episode on Wednesday due to France v Wales, but an hour-long episode will air on Thursday at 9 pm instead. The ITV1 soap will air as normal on Friday at 8 pm.
Emmerdale will not air on Monday and Wednesday due to the same Women’s Euros 2025 matches and instead will air on Tuesday for half an hour at 7.30 pm, Thursday for an hour from 7.30 pm, and Friday will also see a half-hour episode air at 7.30 pm.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
A post shared by Coronation Street (@coronationstreet)
A photo posted by on
It has also been confirmed by ITV that Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes will land on ITVX at 7 am on the day they are due to air on ITV1.
In Emmerdale this week, Cain is worried about Sarah after her awful baby news, while Joe is kidnapped by Dr Crowley, but what does the mad medic want with Joe?
Over in Weatherfield, Kevin Webster gets himself into a huge pickle as his lies spiral out of control, and Dee Dee goes behind James's back.
For everything you need to know about when your favourite shows will air, check out our UK TV Guide for the latest listings.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.