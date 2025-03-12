How to watch Women's Euro 2025 online: fixtures, groups, broadcasters, streaming and more

England will be reigning champions after winning the title in 2022

Prepare for a festival of football when Women's Euro 2025 gets underway in Switzerland this summer, with the sports tournament returning for its opening match on Wednesday, July 2.

The UEFA tournament will see Europe's 16 best teams battling for glory and a place at the final in Basel on Sunday, 27 July. England are the current trophy holders after beating Germany in a tense final three years ago, and they will have high hopes of retaining their crown, yet will face stiff competition.



Sarina Weigman's Lionesses have been drawn in a tough group alongside strong France and Netherlands sides and fellow home nation, Wales. Meanwhile current world champions Spain, who beat England in the World Cup Final two years ago, are favourites with the bookies, while Germany are also well-fancied.

Here's everything we know about Women's Euro 2025, including how to watch the tournament online or on TV.

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 in the UK

The Women's Euro 2025 will be broadcast on BBC and ITV in the UK, with most matches playing either on a BBC channel or an ITV one, though the final will be shared by both.

ITV will air the opening game of the tournament, Group A fixture Iceland v Finland, at 5pm on Wednesday 2 July, while BBC will air the host's first game, Switzerland v Norway, later that evening.

England's opening Group D fixture against France, will be on ITV, their second match against Netherlands will be on BBC and their final match against Wales will be on ITV. Meanwhile Wales' first fixture against Netherlands will be on BBC and their second match against France will be on ITV.

If you'd rather stream the matches online, you can use iPlayer for BBC matches and ITVX for ITV ones, which will let you live-stream the games.

Jess Fishlock will lead Wales' charge this summer (Image credit: Getty)

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 in the US

The US broadcaster of the Women's Euro 2025 will be Fox, with matches playing on its sporting channel Fox Sports.

Your cable plan may already have some combination of the Fox channels included but if not, or if you've been considering cutting the cord, a few live TV streaming services will let you see some Fox Sports.

Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV all have both Fox and Fox Sports, though on some you'll need to pay more for expanded packages to get FS2 or FS3.

It's not clear whether the Women's Euros will play on those channel yet though, as at the time of writing, the only line we've got is 'Fox Sports'.

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Women's Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Womens' Euro 2025 fixtures

Kadidiatou Diani is one of France's brightest stars (Image credit: Getty)

Group Stage



Wednesday 2nd July 2025

Group A - Iceland v Finland (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) ITV



Group A - Switzerland v Norway (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) BBC

Thursday 3rd July 2025

Group B - Belgium v Italy (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) BBC

Group B - Spain v Portugal (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV

Friday 4th July 2025

Group C - Denmark v Sweden (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) ITV

Group C - Germany v Poland (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV

Saturday 5th July 2025

Group D - Wales v Netherlands (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) BBC

Group D - France v England (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV

Sunday 6th July 2025

Group A - Norway v Finland (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) BBC

Group A - Switzerland v Iceland (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV



Monday 7th July 2025



Group B - Spain v Belgium (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) BBC



Group B - Portugal v Italy (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) BBC



Tuesday 8th July 2025

Group C - Germany v Denmark (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) BBC

Group C - Poland v Sweden (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) BBC



Wednesday 9th July 2025

Group D - England v Netherlands (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) BBC

Group D - France v Wales (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV

Thursday 10th July 2025

Group A - Finland v Switzerland (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) BBC



Group A - Norway v Iceland (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) BBC



Friday 11th July 2025

Group B - Italy v Spain (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) BBC

Group B - Portugal v Belgium (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) BBC



Saturday 12th July 2025

Group C - Poland v Denmark (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV



Group C - Sweden v Germany (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV



Sunday 13th July 2025



Group D - England v Wales (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV

Group D - Netherlands v France (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) ITV

Wednesday 16th July 2025

Quarter-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) TBC



Thursday 17th July 2025

Quarter-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) TBC

Friday 18th July 2025

Quarter-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) TBC

Saturday 19th July 2025

Quarter-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) TBC

Tuesday 22nd July 2025



Semi-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) TBC

Wednesday 23rd July 2025

Semi-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK) TBC

Sunday 27th July 2025

Final (midday ET/9 am PT/5pm UK) BBC & ITV

Women's Euros 2025 FAQs

Spain's Aitana Bonmati is one of the world's best players (Image credit: Getty)

When is the Women's Euro 2025 final?

The final will take place on Sunday 27 July (KO midday ET/9 am PT/5pm GMT). The match will be played at St Jakob Park, Basel, which has a capacity of 37,500.

Considering over 87,000 fans crammed into Wembley to watch England beat Germany in the 2022 Women's Euros final, tickets could be in high demand!

Women's Euro 2025 Groups

Group A

Switzerland

Norway

Iceland

Finland



Group B

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Italy



Group C



Germany

Poland

Denmark

Sweden



Group D



France

England

Wales

Netherlands

Lea Schüller was Germany's top scorer during qualifying (Image credit: Getty)

Where is Womens' Euro 2025 being held?

Switzerland is hosting UEFA Womens' Euro 2025, with eight stadiums hosting 31 matches between 2 and 27 July. The opening match (Iceland v Finland) will be played at Arena Thun, in Thun, while the final will be played at St Jakob Park, Basel.