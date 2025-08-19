TV Spy — My Life with the Walter Boys, Stargirl, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: August 23-29

published

There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.

Jackie stands next to a horse as she talks to Alex.
(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

From to Chief of War to Peacemaker season 2, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

Cole smiles at Jackie as her back faces the camera.

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Saddle up as My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is riding onto Netflix on Thursday, August 28 to continue the next chapter of Jackie Howard's (Nikki Rodriguez) complicated love story.

Season 2 of the teen romance sees Jackie return to Colorado after spending the summer in New York City following Alex’s (Ashby Gentry) love confession and her kiss with his brother Cole (Noah LaLonde).

Jackie wants to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole, but she's soon forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild. This love triangle is set to be a wild rodeo of emotions.

Stargirl

Brec Bassinger as Stargirl holding the Cosmic Staff for a promotional poster of Stargirl.

(Image credit: ITVX)

It's going to be a superpowered summer thanks to the arrival of Stargirl on ITVX. Brec Bassinger plays the role of DC Comics superhero Courtney Whitmore who discovers the Cosmic Staff and becomes Stargirl after discovering that her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) was Starman's sidekick.

If you're looking for some high-flying heroics and powerful emotions, then don't miss the first episode of Stargirl on ITVX on Sunday, August 24.

Twisted Metal season 2

A promotional image for Twisted Metal season 2.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Speeding onto Paramount Plus this week with its final three episodes is the video game adaptation Twisted Metal season 2.

In season 2, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) engage in a demolition derby tournament. As they face both new and familiar enemies, things get complicated when he reunites with his long-long sister, Dollface (Tiana Okoye).

This high-octane, post-apocalyptic comedy is bound to get you revving with excitement.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell dressed in black in FBI: International season 4

FBI: International season 4 continues on Sky Witness in the UK. (Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in S.W.A.T. season 8

Catch S.W.A.T. season 8 on Sky Max. (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)
