TV Spy — My Life with the Walter Boys, Stargirl, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: August 23-29
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
From to Chief of War to Peacemaker season 2, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
My Life with the Walter Boys season 2
Saddle up as My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is riding onto Netflix on Thursday, August 28 to continue the next chapter of Jackie Howard's (Nikki Rodriguez) complicated love story.
Season 2 of the teen romance sees Jackie return to Colorado after spending the summer in New York City following Alex’s (Ashby Gentry) love confession and her kiss with his brother Cole (Noah LaLonde).
Jackie wants to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole, but she's soon forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild. This love triangle is set to be a wild rodeo of emotions.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Stargirl
It's going to be a superpowered summer thanks to the arrival of Stargirl on ITVX. Brec Bassinger plays the role of DC Comics superhero Courtney Whitmore who discovers the Cosmic Staff and becomes Stargirl after discovering that her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) was Starman's sidekick.
If you're looking for some high-flying heroics and powerful emotions, then don't miss the first episode of Stargirl on ITVX on Sunday, August 24.
Twisted Metal season 2
Speeding onto Paramount Plus this week with its final three episodes is the video game adaptation Twisted Metal season 2.
In season 2, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) engage in a demolition derby tournament. As they face both new and familiar enemies, things get complicated when he reunites with his long-long sister, Dollface (Tiana Okoye).
This high-octane, post-apocalyptic comedy is bound to get you revving with excitement.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Alien: Earth episode 4 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 27
- Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, August 29
- Chicago Med season 10 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, August 29
- Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness Friday, August 29
- Chief of War episode 6 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 29
- Countdown episode 12 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 27
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 16 episode 6 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, August 26
- Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 airs on Paramount Plus on Friday, August 29
- Elsbeth season 2 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, August 25
- FBI season 7 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, August 28
- FBI: International season 4 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, August 28
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, August 26
- Fire Country season 3 episode 5 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, August 27
- Foundation season 3 episode 8 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 29
- Invasion season 3 episode 2 airs on Apple TV Plus Friday, August 29
- My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 1 airs on Netflix on Thursday, August 28
- NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 21 airs on 5USA on Monday, August 25
- Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 4 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, August 23
- Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 airs on Sky Max on Friday, August 29
- Resident Alien season 4 episode 3 airs on Sky Max on Tuesday, August 26
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 6 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, August 24
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 8 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, August 28
- Stargirl episode 1 airs on ITVX on Sunday, August 24
- The Institute episode 8 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, August 24
- The Rookie season 7 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, August 26
- The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 27
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 3 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 27
- The Veil episode 6 airs on Channel 4 on Sunday, August 24
- Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11 and 12 air on Paramount Plus on Friday, August 29
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.