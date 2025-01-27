Dexter: Resurrection — cast and everything we know about the Michael C. Hall spinoff

Dexter Morgan, the serial killer with a conscience and strict moral code, is back in an all-new adventure with Dexter: Resurrection.

The new series is slated to pick up after the events of 2021's Dexter: New Blood. Currently, the Dexter universe is taking a look at how the serial killer started his journey with Dexter: Original Sin.

Here's everything we know about Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection began production in January 2025 and is scheduled to premiere in summer 2025. As yet there is no release date but as soon as one is announced, we'll have it for you right here.

You will need a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime in order to watch Dexter: Resurrection. You can choose one of the following subscription options below if you’re not already Paramount Plus subscriber. US subscribers can choose between an ad-supported and commercial-free option of the service.

Dexter: Resurrection premise

We don't have an official synopsis for Dexter: Resurrection just yet, as details are being kept under wraps.

What we do know is that the series will serve as a sequel to the 2021 series Dexter: New Blood. One of the reasons there aren't many details about the new series is that Dexter was believed to have perished at the end of New Blood, so his return in Resurrection is part of the mystery.

The franchise began with Dexter, which ran from 2006 to 2013 on Showtime and was the biggest hit ever for the network. The series follows Dexter Morgan, a man who balances working for the police while also hiding his other life as a serial killer with a moral code that guides him to eliminate society's undesirables. The most recent series, Dexter: Original Sin, features the story of how Dexter came to adopt his moral code while interning with the Miami Metro Police Department.

Dexter: Resurrection cast

Returning to the fold is Michael C. Hall as serial killer Dexter Morgan. Hall last portrayed the character in Dexter: New Blood. He's currently serving as the narrator in the 2024 series Dexter: Original Sin.

David Zayas (The Running Man) and James Remar (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) return to the fold as characters they originated in the original Dexter series. Zayas plays Detective Angel Batista while Remar plays Dexter's father, Harry Morgan.

Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) returns as Harrison Morgan, Dexter's son, a role he originated in Dexter: New Blood.

Joining the cast as a series regular is Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction) as Charley. Charley is described as "the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater."

Dexter: Resurrection trailer

There's no trailer available for Dexter: Resurrection just yet, as the series just went into production. As soon as we have a teaser or trailer to share, we'll post it right here.