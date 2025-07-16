ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

The summer tradition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC is set to continue in 2025, as the popular game show is back with a new slate of celebrity contestants ready to test their knowledge. And we've got everything you need to know about Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4.

If you're thinking there's definitely been more than four seasons of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, this is technically a separate version of the game show that first came to US audiences with Regis Philbin and then became a popular syndicated game show for many years. It features celebrities instead of everyday people as its contestants (the celebs are playing for charities) and a few more things that make it stand out.

Let's get into all the key details on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4.

All new episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premiere on ABC on Wednesday, July 23, at 8 pm ET/PT. Episodes are an hour long and will feature two games each.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire shares Wednesday nights on ABC with another game show, a reboot of The Match Game hosted by Martin Short. ABC also has game shows on Thursdays with Celebrity Family Feud season 11 and Press Your Luck season 6.

To watch Who Wants to Be a Millionaire live you need to have access to your local ABC station. That's available through traditional pay-TV providers, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV).

You can catch episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on-demand on Hulu the next day (subscription required).

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 host

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host another season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Kimmel already has his own late night show on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but since 2020 he has been taking some time out to host this primetime edition of the game show.

He joins a legacy of past Who Wants to Be a Millionaire hosts that includes Regis Philbin, Meredith Vieria, Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison, as well as a number of guest hosts over the years.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 contestants

This edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is a team game, as a pair of celebrity contestants work together to earn money for their charities.

We've only got confirmations of the celebrities for the first episode, but we'll update who has appeared on the show throughout the season. Here's who we know is playing so far:

Drew Carey & Aisha Tyler

Matt Damon & Ken Jennings

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire gameplay

The basic rules of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire are contestants answer multiple choice questions worth increasing amounts of money building up to a $1 million final question. They keep going as long as they get the questions right, but get one wrong and the game is over; there are benchmark points that ensure you win a certain amount of money once you reach them. Contestants also have lifelines that can help them figure out the answers.

The lifelines available to be used for this version of the game are 50:50 (removing two wrong answers from the four options), Phone-a-Friend (allowing you to call a contact to get help with the question), Ask the Audience (polling the studio audience's thoughts on a question) and Ask the Host (though Kimmel is not privy to the answers beforehand).