The 1% Club season 2: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

Last summer, US viewers were introduced to the game show The 1% Club hosted by Patton Oswalt, airing on Fox and streaming on Prime Video. The show quickly became a hit, so it’s little surprise that we’re getting The 1% Club season 2 as part of our summer 2025 TV schedule. But there are a couple of changes that fans are going to want to know about with the game show.

We’ll get to that just below, but it's worth mentioning that the summer TV slate is going to be filled with game shows. Joining The 1% Club on Fox are LEGO Masters season 5, The Quiz with Balls season 2 and reality/competition show The Snake. Elsewhere, ABC has Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Match Game.

But back to what fans can expect from The 1% Club season 2. Read on for all the info you need to know.

The 1% Club season 2 returns to Fox on Tuesday, June 10, airing at 8 pm ET/PT.

While the game show remains on Fox, there is a bit of a change this season to how fans can watch The 1% Club this season. With The 1% Club season 1, in addition to airing on Fox, episodes streamed on Prime Video. However, the show will now air exclusively on Fox, so no season 2 episodes are going to be available on Prime Video. That being said, new episodes of The 1% Club are still going to be made available to stream on-demand, just this time it will be streaming on-demand on Hulu.

So, all in all, if you want to watch The 1% Club season 2, you will need either a pay-TV provider, TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) with access to Fox, or a subscription to Hulu.

The 1% Club season 2 host

Joel McHale (Image credit: Fox)

Another tweak to The 1% Club this season is that there is a new host. Instead of Patton Oswalt, who hosted the first season, Joel McHale is taking on hosting duties for The 1% Club.

McHale is already a staple on Fox with his show Animal Control, which was recently renewed for season 4, and the reality show Crime Scene Kitchen. McHale also has previous hosting experience with House of Villains and The Soup.

“99% of us are unfortunately not as funny as Joel McHale, which makes him the perfect host for The 1% Club. His unmatched approach to comedy is innately unpredictable and will take audiences on a thrill-ride as they watch him in action with our contestants, striving to put their wits to the test,” said Ryan O’Dowd, president of Unscripted, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

The 1% Club season 2 gameplay

Here is the official synopsis of The 1% Club from Fox:

“The 1% Club is a unique, compelling and funny entertainment show that tests the nation’s intelligence, based on a scientific survey. It’s a chance to test how your brain works through a series of questions that all have a right answer but can also lead to a series of entertaining wrong answers along the way. Whether you’re a contestant vying for the cash prize or a viewer playing with your friends and family, answer enough questions correctly, and you could earn yourself a place in the 1% Club: an elite group of people who can honestly say they’ve outwitted 99% of the population.”

Presuming the game show follows the same basic format as season 1, the game will have its group of contestants answering 15 questions, starting with the 90% question and then increasing in difficulty until the final 1% question. All participating contestants answer each question, but if they get one wrong, then they are eliminated from the game.

The 1% Club season 2 trailer

There is no trailer or preview clip available for The 1% Club at this time. When one becomes available, we’ll add it here.