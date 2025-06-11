The Fortune Hotel season 2: host, rules, prize, spin-off and everything we know
Stephen Mangan hosts The Fortune Hotel season 2 - the reality game show where the only way to win cash... is for players to keep hold of it!
Get ready to check back into The Fortune Hotel for another summer of secrets, scandal and case-swapping as ITV1's acclaimed reality competition returns for its second series.
Here's what we know about The Fortune Hotel season 2 so far...
The Fortune Hotel season 2 release date
While no actual release date has been confirmed yet, ITV has revealed that "The Fortune Hotel will be open again for business on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player this summer".
Season 1 aired nightly across two weeks, so we're expecting the same broadcast format for this second series.
How does The Fortune Hotel work?
Best described as a mix of The Traitors and The White Lotus, The Fortune Hotel season 2 will once again see new pairs of holiday makers packing their bags and donning their best game faces as they head to a Caribbean paradise with their sights firmly set on winning the ultimate prize: a briefcase packed with £250,000.
A game of intrigue, strategy and barefaced lying, the aim is to spot which duo is in possession of the coveted case - and not one of the many empty cases - in order to try to bag it for themselves. And nobody wants the case containing the 'Early Checkout'.
With season 1 achieving 6.5m streams and reaching just under 12 million viewers when it aired on ITV1 and ITVX last year, we're told season 2 promises an array of "all-new vital challenges, never before seen twists, high-stakes deception and, of course, plenty more helpings of intense case-swapping drama in The Night Cap".
The Fortune Hotel season 2 host
Back to cast a watchful eye on The Fortune Hotel's guests is host Stephen Mangan. He'll be on hand with new vital Day Trip challenges filled with devious surprises, updated Room Service games that now take place around the hotel, and sneaky surprises that will make keeping hold of that coveted case containing the £250,000 even harder.
"I am absolutely thrilled to have returned to the sunshine to check in a new set of unsuspecting guests to The Fortune Hotel," says Stephen. "The stakes are higher, the games are bigger, and the twists are even more unexpected. I can't wait for viewers to witness all the drama, the laughter, and jeopardy of the high-stakes competition this time around. It's going to be quite the ride!"
Also, new for this series is a brand-new companion vodcast (and podcast!) The Fortune Hotel: Late Check Out, hosted by comedian Ellie Taylor, which will follow every episode of the main show, airing across ITVX, YouTube & all Global streaming platforms (including Spotify and Apple).
More on Late Check Out
Late Check Out takes viewers and listeners on a deep dive into all things Fortune Hotel, with special guests, behind-the-scenes gossip, exclusive clips, and interviews with the hotel’s freshly checked-out pairs.
We'll also get Stephen's exclusive reaction to the dramatic Night Caps, and there are two special episodes of hilarious outtakes featuring the man himself.
There are also shocks and revelations aplenty in the 'Golden Case Reveal’, where eliminated pairs discover who was holding the money.
"I'm so excited to be unpacking all the delicious drama from The Fortune Hotel on Late Check Out," says Ellie. "I'll be getting all the gossip, dissecting the most jaw-dropping moments, and hearing directly from the contestants reflecting on their unforgettable Fortune Hotel experience.”
The Fortune Hotel Series 2 trailer
We don't have an official trailer as yet. But producers of the show, Tuesday's Child, updated their Instagram with this teaser...
