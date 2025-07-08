The Couple Next Door season 2: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know about the return of the steamy drama
The Couple Next Door season 2 sees Annabel Scholey and Sam Palladio join the cast of the anthology saga for its racy new run.
The Couple Next Door season 2 lifts the lid on the spicy secrets of another suburban household as the series makes a welcome return.
In The Couple Next Door season 1, the action followed the fallout after teacher Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) embarked on an illicit liaison with her neighbour, cop Danny (Sam Heughan).
Now, in the new season, we are back on the same upmarket cul-de-sac in Yorkshire, but we turn our attention to heart surgeon Charlotte (Annabel Scholey) and her anaesthetist husband Jacob (Sam Palladio) as their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of both enigmatic nurse Mia (Aggy K Adams) and Charlotte’s ex Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy)...
Here’s everything you need to know about The Couple Next Door season 2…
The Couple Next Door Season 2 – release date
The six-part season airs on Monday, July 14, Tuesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 16 at 9 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and the concluding episodes are set to air the following week.
The box set will be available on Channel 4's streaming site from the launch date. We will let you know about a US release date when it is announced.
The Couple Next Door Season 2 – what is the plot?
The drama centres on Charlotte and Jacob, who have been together for many years and are enjoying high-flying careers at the local hospital. When Mia joins their team at work and also becomes their neighbour, she gradually worms her way into their lives and starts to cause tension, as both Charlotte and Jacob are deeply drawn to her and are forced to reassess their relationship. But as her past is shrouded in mystery, does she have anything to hide?
Meanwhile, Jacob is also unsettled due to the reappearance of Charlotte's ex Leo, and he is concerned about how his wife feels about her past love.
But as matters spiral out of control, a dark shadow is cast over the hospital when patients begin to die unexpectedly…
The Couple Next Door Season 2 – who’s in the cast?
Annabel Scholey (Rivals, The Split) heads the cast as no-nonsense cardiothoracic surgeon, alongside Sam Palladio (Nashville) as charming anaesthetist Jacob.
Aggy K Adams (The Witcher), plays surgical nurse Mia, while Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes, The Flash) plays wealthy Leo, who had a romance with Charlotte many years before and has returned to visit his ailing father Viraj (EastEnders’ Madhav Sharma), to the annoyance of his brother Hari (Invasion and Happy Valley’s Shane Zaza).
Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) reprises his role from the first season as voyeuristic neighbour Alan, alongside Janine Duvitski (Benidorm) as dog-loving local Gloria.
Maimie McCoy (Van der Valk, The Musketeers) plays Charlotte’s best friend Gemma, a senior manager at the hospital, who is going through a split with her medical director husband Ben (Doctor Foster and Vigil star Adam James).
Jeff Rawle (Drop the Dead Donkey, Hollyoaks) is Charlotte’s widowed dad Henry, who has dementia.
Tanya Moodie (Silo, Dune: Prophecy, The Change) is Mia’s fellow nurse Yvonne, who tries to offer her support, while Jackie Clune (Motherland, Towards Zero) is strict nursing boss Annette and Barney White (Professor T) is uncertain young doctor Brandon.
The Couple Next Door season 2 – is there a trailer?
Yes, the teaser introduces us to all the key characters and shows Mia making an impression on both Jacob and Charlotte, but events look set to take an alarming turn...
