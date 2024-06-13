Karen Pirie season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Karen Pirie season 2 sees the fearless young Scottish investigator Karen Pirie return for a new cold murder case.

Lauren Lyle (Outlander/Vigil) returns in the three-part drama, which is based on bestselling author Val McDermid's novel "A Darker Domain". The story, first published in 2008, sees Karen reinvestigate the 1984 kidnapping of heiress Catriona Grant and her baby son.

Emer Kenny, who's adapted the book, says: "I've never related to a character more than Karen Pirie. When she's laughing, I'm laughing. When she's stressed, I'm stressed. When she turns to drink… well, you get the idea. So I'm delighted to be bringing her back to your screens, now a Detective Inspector with more power, more confidence, and some of the same iconic sweater vests. We have a dazzling cast, an heroic crew, and epic plot-twists. If Karen Pirie isn't already your favorite detective, I promise she will be soon."

Here's everything we know...

Karen has now been promoted (Image credit: World Productions/ITV)

Karen Pirie season 2 is likely to air in early 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX as filming has now started in Scotland. However, we don’t have a confirmed release date as yet. Filming is also due to take place in Malta. We have a best ITV dramas guide for more top dramas to enjoy right now.

What's the plot?

We switch between 1984 and the present day. The makers tease: "In the turmoil of 1984, when young heiress to the Grant oil fortune Catriona Grant is kidnapped at gunpoint with her young son, it's assumed that the motivation is political. The huge investigation creates an uncontrollable press storm… but when the culprits unexpectedly fall silent, the case runs cold. Cat and Adam are never seen again.

"Forty years later, when a man's body is discovered, Karen Pirie is assigned to reopen the case in complete secrecy. With the first key piece of evidence in decades, Karen must try to unlock one of Scotland's most infamous mysteries, whilst battling increasing media attention. What happened to Cat Grant and why do sinister forces want the secrets of her disappearance to remain hidden?"

Cast

Lauren Lyle stars again. Also reprising their roles are Chris Jenks (Sex Education, Vigil) as DC Jason "Mint" Murray, Zach Wyatt (Timestalker, The Witcher: Blood Origin) as DS Phil Parhatka, Steve John Shepherd (Harry Potter) as DCS Lees, Emer Kenny as River Wilde, and Rakhee Thakrar (Wonka, Sex Education) as Bel Richmond.

In the present day, Saskia Ashdown (Six Four) plays newcomer DC Isla Stark, James Cosmo (Braveheart) and Frances Tomelty (Unforgotten) play Catriona's parents, oil magnate Sir Broderick Grant and his ex-wife Mary. Former Coronation Street and Holby City star John Michie plays Fergus Sinclair, the father of Cat's son Adam.

In the 1984 scenes, Julia Brown (World on Fire) plays Catriona Grant. She will be joined by Mark Rowley (One Day) as Mick, Kat Ronney (Dinosaur) as Bonnie, Conor Berry (Schemers) as Andy and Stuart Campbell (The Winter King) as Kevin. Jamie Michie (Back to Life) will play young Brodie Grant, Madeleine Worrall (The Legend of Tarzan) will play young Mary Grant and Jack Stewart (Outlander) as young Fergus. The original investigation will be led by Thoren Ferguson (Rebus) as DI Anderson and Helena Katamba (The Nest) as DC Laurel Blair.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.