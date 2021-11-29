'Wonka' — release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

Wonka is a highly anticipated new film that will focus on a young Willy Wonka, prior to the events of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film will be directed by Paul King and written by both King and Simon Farnaby.

This will be the first time we've seen Willy Wonka on-screen since Johnny Depp played him in the 2005 film, and prior to that Gene Wilder took on the role in 1971. But both of these showed Wonka when he already owned the chocolate factory, so we'll be getting a look at who he was prior to that in the upcoming film.

Here's everything we know about the film so far...

Wonka has a March 17 2023 release date. We'll keep you updated with any further news about when and where it's coming out.

What is the plot of 'Wonka'?

We don't have full plot details yet, but we do know it's going to be a prequel. The official synopsis so far is: "An origin story that explores the vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate."

Once we know more about what to expect from the prequel's storyline, we'll be sure to let you know!

Who's in the cast?

Timothée Chalamet has been cast as the lead role of Wonka. Earlier this year, he shared a first look image of himself in the iconic costume with the top hat and brightly coloured jacket.

This will also be the first film to feature Timothée Chalamet singing and dancing, with musical numbers written by The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon. Timothée's most recent role saw him as the lead of Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

WONKA ✨✨🍫 pic.twitter.com/ozaerNtroPOctober 10, 2021 See more

Other names have been confirmed, but it's not yet clear what roles each person will be playing. Names attached to Wonka include Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Jim Carter.

Is there a trailer yet?

It's way too early for a trailer, but we'll share one here once it arrives!

Where is 'Wonka' being filmed?

'Wonka' is being filmed all over the UK. The cast and crew have been spotted in Lyme Regis in Dorset, Eltham Palace in south east London, and Bath in Somerset. Filming is also taking place at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, where the Harry Potter films were shot.