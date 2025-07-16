After the Hunt: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Julia Roberts movie

One of the most acclaimed directors of the last decade teams with a stellar cast in the college campus psychological thriller After the Hunt, an enticing 2025 new movie that is sure to generate buzz (general and of the awards variety). So let’s skip any preamble and get right into everything you need to know about After the Hunt.

After the Hunt premieres exclusively in movie theaters in October. In the US the movie will first have a limited release in Los Angeles and New York on October 10 before expanding nationwide on October 17.

At this time we don’t have any information on a UK release date for After the Hunt.

After the Hunt cast

Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri are the main trio leading the cast of After the Hunt, as their three characters are caught in a scandal involving sexual assault allegations.

Roberts is one of the most well-known movie stars of the last 30-plus years, particularly with rom-coms like Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, and an Oscar winner for Erin Brockovich. Most recently, she starred in the Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind.

Garfield is a two-time Oscar nominee (Hacksaw Ridge and tick, tick… Boom!) and former Spider-Man who most recently starred in 2024’s We Live in Time.

Edebiri, meanwhile, is one of the more acclaimed young actors working today, as she is an Emmy winner for The Bear. This will be one of her bigger movie roles to date, though she previously starred in Opus, Inside Out 2 and Bottoms.

Also in the After the Hunt cast are Luca Guadagnino regulars Michael Stuhlbarg (Bones and All, Call Me By Your Name) and Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Bones and All).

After the Hunt plot

From an original script by Nora Garrett, her first screenplay, here is the synopsis for After the Hunt:

“From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, After the Hunt is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.”

After the Hunt trailer

Watch the After the Hunt trailer right here:

After The Hunt | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Luca Guadagnino movies

Italian director Luca Guadagnino has become a staple in Hollywood with a number of acclaimed movies, ones that often push audiences. While he has earned an Oscar nomination, surprisingly it has not come for his direction (it was for being a producer on Call Me By Your Name). But Guadagnino’s work has made him one of the more renowned directors working today.

Here’s a rundown of his feature directing credits to date:

The Protagonists (1999)

Mundo civilizado (2003)

Cuoco contadino (2004)

Melissa P. (2005)

I Am Love (2009)

Bertolucci on Bertolucci (2013)

A Bigger Splash (2015)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Suspiria (2018)

Bones and All (2022)

Challengers (2024)

Queer (2024)

After the Hunt behind the scenes

Amazon MGM Studios is backing After the Hunt, in association with production companies Big Indie Pictures, Frenesy Film Company and Imagine Entertainment. Producers on the movie are Guadagnino, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum.