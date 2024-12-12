2025 new movies: release schedule for this year's new movies
Keep up with 2025's movie release schedule all in one place.
2024 at the movies took movie fans from Arrakis to Oz (and a bunch of other places in between). Where will we go in 2025? Get an idea with our full look at the 2025 release schedule for new movies.
We're keeping track of all of the new films coming out in 2025 (exclusively on the big screen, no streaming only titles here), from the big franchises — including the latest entries in the MCU to Wicked: Part Two — to more adult-driven movies or family-friendly titles. We'll keep this list updated as new movies are added or in the event that release dates shift so you can know exactly what is coming out in a given week and what exciting movies are on their way.
Check out our complete rundown of the 2025 new movies release schedule directly below.
January
The Damned
- Release date: January 3 (US); January 10 (UK)
- Cast: Odessa Young, Joe Cole, Lewis Gribben, Siobhan Finneran, Rory McCann
- Director: Thordur Palsson
Our first new movie of 2025 is the Iceland-set horror movie The Damned. Taking place in the 19th century, a widow must make the difficult choice of whether or not to rescue a shipwrecked crew. But will there decision literally come back to haunt them?
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
- Release date: January 10 (US)
- Cast: Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson
- Director: Christian Gudegast
Den of Thieves became a cult favorite for many when it was released in 2018. Well, six years later and we are finally getting a sequel — Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. This time Big Nick (Gerard Butler) is teaming up with Donnie (O'Shea Jackson) on a massive bank heist, but can the former enemies trust each other?
Alarum
- Release date: January 17 (US)
- Cast: Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Colter
- Director: Michael Polish
Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald are married spies whose vacation at a winter resort gets turned upside down when armed forces come after them when it is believed they have joined a group of rogue spies called Alarum. Sylvester Stallone and Mike Colter also star in this action movie where allegiances are always in question. Alarum is hitting digital on-demand services the same day it releases in movie theaters.
One of Them Days
- Release date: January 17 (US)
- Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams
- Director: Lawrence Lamont
Seeing the trailers for One of Them Days immediately reminded me of Friday, as Keke Palmer and SZA have one crazy day as they try to secure their rent. Could this prove to be a new generation's Friday?
Wolf Man
- Release date: January 17
- Cast: Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, Matilda Firth
- Director: Leigh Whannell
After putting his own unique spin on The Invisible Man, Leigh Whannell is trying it again with another classic movie monster, Wolf Man. Julia Garner and Christopher Abbott star in this fresh look at the horror genre staple.
The Colors Within
- Release date: January 24 (US)
- Cast: Sayu Suzukawa, Akari Takaishi
- Director: Naoko Yamada
Anime fans are going to have a new movie to enjoy early in the new years, as The Colors Within comes to US movie theaters. From the director of A Silent Voice, this new anime is about a girl in a band who can see colors in people's hearts.
Flight Risk
- Release date: January 24
- Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace
- Director: Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson's first time directing since 2016's Hacksaw Ridge, Flight Risk is an action movie set entirely on a plane, as Michelle Dockery's US Marshal must transport a witness to testify (Topher Grace) against a major crime boss. The trip gets complicated when the pilot (Mark Wahlberg) is not who he appears to be.
Inheritance
- Release date: January 24 (US)
- Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans
- Director: Neil Burger
Inheritance is a spy thriller starring Brigerton and Fair Play actress Phoebe Dynevor, whose character becomes embroiled in an international conspiracy after learning that her father is a spy.
Presence
- Release date: January 24
- Cast: Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Lang, Eddy Maday, Julia Fox
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
Steven Soderbergh does horror in Presence, a literal haunted house movie from the Oscar-winning director. The movie originally premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, but is finally coming to general audiences.
Companion
- Release date: January 31 (US)
- Cast: Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, Rupert Friend
- Director: Drew Hancock
Details on Companion are scarce as of publication, as all that is being said about the movie is that it is "a new kind of love story." But don't expect romance as the movie is billed as a thriller and the trailer previewed an off-the-wall story.
Dog Man
- Release date: January 31 (US); February 7 (UK)
- Cast: Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, Ricky Gervais
- Director: Peter Hastings
The popular children's book series Dog Man about a half dog and half man police officer that saves the day is now a movie with an all-star voice cast that will hopefully make it entertaining for the kids and adults.
Like Father Like Son
- Release date: January 31
- Cast: Dylan Flashner, Dermot Mulroney, Ariel Winter, Vivica A. Fox, Mayim Bialik,
- Director: Barry Jay
Crime thriller Like Father Like Son, which is hitting digital on-demand services the same day it premieres in movie theaters, focuses on a young man who struggles to shirk the kind of violence that sent his father away to prison.
Screamboat
- Release date: January 31 (US)
- Cast: David Howard Thornton, Jesse Kove, Kailey Hyman, Brian Quinn
- Director: Steven LaMorte
With Steamboat Willy, the classic Disney animated short that many point to as the first depiction of Mickey Mouse, now in the public domain, director Steven LaMorte gets to put his own spin on the iconic character in Screamboat. This horror comedy will see the familiar mouse terrorize a group of people on a late-night boat ride, with David Howard Thornton (best known for playing Art the Clown in Terrifier movies), taking on the role of Screamboat Willie.
February
Heart Eyes
- Release date: February 7 (US)
- Cast: Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding
- Director: Josh Ruben
Love Hurts
- Release date: February 7
- Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lip Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, André Eriksen
- Director: JoJo Eusebio
Parthenope
- Release date: February 7 (US, limited); May 2 (UK)
- Cast: Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, Stefania Sandrell, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Isabella Ferrari, Silvia Degrandi, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Daniele Rienzo, Dario Aita, Marlon Joubert, Alfonso Santagata, Biagio Izzo, Peppe Lanzetta
- Director: Paolo Sorrentino
Armand
- Release date: February 14 (US)
- Cast: Renate Reinsve
- Director: Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Captain America: Brave New World
- Release date: February 14
- Cast: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford
- Director: Julius Onah
Paddington in Peru
- Release date: February 14 (US)
- Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas
- Director: Dougal Wilson
Verona's Romeo & Juliet
- Release date: February 14
- Cast: Clara Rugaard, Jamie Ward, Jason Isaacs, Rebel Wilson, Derek Jacobi, Rupert Everett, Dan Fogler, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo
- Director: Timothy Scott Bogart
The Monkey
- Release date: February 21
- Cast: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Laura Mennell, Christian Convery, Sarah Levy, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell
- Director: Osgood Perkins
Old Guy
- Release date: February 21 (US)
- Cast: Christoph Waltz, Cooper Hoffman, Lucy Liu
- Director: Simon West
The Unbreakable Boy
- Release date: February 21
- Cast: Amy Acker, Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Patricia Heaton, Jacob Laval
- Director: Jon Gunn
Last Breath
- Release date: February 28
- Cast: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, Cliff Curtis
- Director: Alex Parkinson
The Legend of Ochi
- Release date: February 28 (US)
- Cast: Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, Willem Dafoe
- Director: Isaiah Saxon
My Dead Friend Zoe
- Release date: February 28 (US)
- Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, Utkarsh Ambudkar
- Director: Kyle Hausmann-Stokez
Vicious
- Release date: February 28 (US)
- Cast: Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack
- Director: Bryan Bertino
March
Night of the Zoopocalypse
- Release date: March 7 (US)
- Cast: David Harbour, Scott Farley, Kyle Derek
- Director: Ricardo Curtis & Rodrigo Perez-Castro
Sinners
- Release date: March 7
- Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo
- Director: Ryan Coogler
Black Bag
- Release date: March 14 (US); March 21 (UK)
- Cast: Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela, Pierce Brosnan, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Rege-Jean Page, Orli Shuka
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
Novacaine
- Release date: March 14
- Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Matt Walsh, Betty Gabriel, Jacob Batalon
- Director: Dan Berk & Robert Olsen
Alto Knights
- Release date: March 21
- Cast: Robert De Niro, Cosmo Jarvis, Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci
- Director: Barry Levinson
Snow White
- Release date: March 21
- Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Patrick Page, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia
- Director: Marc Webb
The Woman in the Yard
- Release date: March 28
- Cast: Danielle Deadwyler, Russell Hornsby
- Director: Jaume Collet-Sera
April
A Minecraft Movie
- Release date: April 4
- Cast: Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, Jemaine Clement, Kate McKinnon, Danielle Brooks
- Director: Jared Hess
The Amateur
- Release date: April 11
- Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, Laurence Fishburne
- Director: James Hawes
Drop
- Release date: April 11
- Cast: Brandon Sklenar, Meghann Fahy, Violett Beane
- Director: Christopher Landon
Mickey 17
- Release date: April 18
- Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo
- Director: Bong Joon Ho
Until Dawn
- Release date: April 25
- Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell, Peter Stormare
- Director: David F. Sandberg
May
Thunderbolts
- Release date: May 2
- Cast: Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan
- Director: Jake Schreier
Golden
- Release date: May 9
- Cast: Janelle Monae, Tim Meadows, Brian Tyree Henry, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Quinta Brunson, Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jayson Lee, Jamilah Rosemond, Jaboukie Young-White, Missy Elliott
- Director: Michel Gondry
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
- Release date: May 9
- Cast: Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Billy Magnussen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea
- Director: Kogonada
Final Destination: Bloodlines
- Release date: May 16
- Cast: Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Max Lloyd Jones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee, Anna Lore, Gabrielle Rose, April Amber Telek, Alex Zahara
- Director: Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein
Lilo & Stitch
- Release date: May 23
- Cast: Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis
- Director: Dean Fleischer Camp
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Release date: May 23
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Holt McCallany, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer, Lucy Tulugarjuk
- Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Karate Kid: Legends
- Release date: May 30
- Cast: Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ming-Na Wen, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley
- Director: Jonathan Entwistle
June
Ballerina
- Release date: June 6
- Cast: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno,Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves
- Director: Len Wiseman
Elio
- Release date: June 13
- Cast: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson, Remy Edgerly
- Director: Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian & Don Shi
How to Train Your Dragon
- Release date: June 13
- Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Denison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Nick Frost
- Director: Dean DeBlois
28 Years Later
- Release date: June 20
- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman
- Director: Danny Boyle
F1
- Release date: June 27
- Cast: Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Damson Idris, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Samson Kayo
- Director: Joseph Kosinski
M3GAN 2.0
- Release date: June 27
- Cast: Allison Williams, Jemaine Clement, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jenna Davis, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, Jen Van Epps, Ivanna Sakhno
- Director: Gerard Johnstone
July
Jurassic World Rebirth
- Release date: July 2
- Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
- Director: Gareth Edwards
Untitled Trey Stone/Matt Parker/Kendrick Lamar movie
- Release date: July 4
- Cast: TBD
- Director: TBD
Superman
- Release date: July 11
- Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gatheig, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced
- Director: James Gunn
The Smurfs Movie
- Release date: July 18
- Cast: Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell, John Goodman
- Director: Chris Miller & Matt Landon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Release date: July 18
- Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddy Prinze Jr., Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King
- Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Release date: July 25
- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson
- Director: Matt Shakman
August
The Bad Guys 2
- Release date: August 1
- Cast: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein, Maria Bakalova, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks
- Director: Pierre Perifel & JP Sans
Beneath the Storm
- Release date: August 1
- Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou, Whitney Peak
- Director: Tommy Wirkola
The Naked Gun
- Release date: August 1
- Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy
- Director: Akiva Schaffer
Freakier Friday
- Release date: August 8
- Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Julia Butters, Mark Harmon, Stephen Tobolowsky, Manny Jacinto
- Director: Nisha Ganatra
Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Movie
- Release date: August 8
- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Alana Haim, Wood Harris
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Nobody 2
- Release date: August 15
- Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Sharon Stone, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Hanks
- Director: Timo Tjahjanto
Thread: An Insidious Tale
- Release date: August 29
- Cast: Mandy Moore, Kumail Nanjiani
- Director: Jeremy Slater
September
The Conjuring: Last Rites
- Release date: September 5
- Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
- Director: Michael Chaves
Downton Abbey 3
- Release date: September 12
- Cast: Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Dominic West, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith, Joely Richardson, Paul Giammatti, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan
- Director: Simon Curtis
Him
- Release date: September 19
- Cast: Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies Guapdad 4000, Tierra Whack
- Director: Justin Tipping
The Bride
- Release date: September 26
- Cast: Christian Bale, Jessica Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Magaro, Julianne Hough, Peter Sarsgaard, Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Jeannie Berlin
- Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
- Release date: September 26
- Cast: Laila Lockhart Kraner
- Director: Ryan Crego
Saw XI
- Release date: September 26
- Cast: TBD
- Director: Kevin Greutert
October
Michael
- Release date: October 3
- Cast: Jafaar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller
- Director: Antoine Fuqua
Roofman
- Release date: October 3
- Cast: Channing Tatum, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, Uzo Aduba, Tony Revolori, Molly Price, Melonie Diaz, Lilly Collias
- Director: Derek Cianfrance
Animal Friends
- Release date: October 10
- Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Momoa, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Addison Rae, Ellie Bamber
- Director: Peter Atencio
Tron: Ares
- Release date: October 10
- Cast: Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Jodie Turner-Smith, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Desjardins
- Director: Joachim Ronning
The Black Phone 2
- Release date: October 17
- Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Jeremy Davies, Madeleine McGraw, Demian Bichir, Miguel Mora
- Director: Scott Derrickson
Good Fortune
- Release date: October 17
- Cast: Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, Stephen McKinnley Henderson
- Director: Aziz Ansari
Mortal Kombat 2
- Release date: October 24
- Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Damon Herriman, Tati Gabrielle Martyn Ford, Max Huang and Ana Thu Nguyen star, with Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada
- Director: Simon McQuoid
November
Bugonia
- Release date: November 7
- Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone
- Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Predator: Badlands
- Release date: November 7
- Cast: Elle Fanning
- Director: Dan Trachtenberg
Now You See Me 3
- Release date: November 14
- Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Arianna Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith
- Director: Ruben Fleischer
The Running Man
- Release date: November 21
- Cast: Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Karl Glusman, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson
- Director: Edgar Wright
Wicked: Part Two
- Release date: November 21
- Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode
- Director: Jon M. Chu
Zootopia 2
- Release date: November 26
- Cast: Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Shakira
- Director: Jared Bush & Byron Howard
December
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Release date: December 5
- Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail
- Director: Emma Tammi
Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Release date: December 19
- Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
- Director: James Cameron
The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for Squarepants
- Release date: December 19
- Cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Brian Doyle-Murray, Rodger Bumpass, Mr. Lawrence, Carolyn Lawrence
- Director: Derek Drymon
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.