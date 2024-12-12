2025 new movies: release schedule for this year's new movies

2024 at the movies took movie fans from Arrakis to Oz (and a bunch of other places in between). Where will we go in 2025? Get an idea with our full look at the 2025 release schedule for new movies.

We're keeping track of all of the new films coming out in 2025 (exclusively on the big screen, no streaming only titles here), from the big franchises — including the latest entries in the MCU to Wicked: Part Two — to more adult-driven movies or family-friendly titles. We'll keep this list updated as new movies are added or in the event that release dates shift so you can know exactly what is coming out in a given week and what exciting movies are on their way.

Check out our complete rundown of the 2025 new movies release schedule directly below.

January

The Damned

Odessa Young in The Damned (Image credit: Tribeca Film Festival)

Release date : January 3 (US); January 10 (UK)

: January 3 (US); January 10 (UK) Cast : Odessa Young, Joe Cole, Lewis Gribben, Siobhan Finneran, Rory McCann

: Odessa Young, Joe Cole, Lewis Gribben, Siobhan Finneran, Rory McCann Director: Thordur Palsson

Our first new movie of 2025 is the Iceland-set horror movie The Damned. Taking place in the 19th century, a widow must make the difficult choice of whether or not to rescue a shipwrecked crew. But will there decision literally come back to haunt them?

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Gerard Butler in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (Image credit: Rico Torres/Lionsgate)

Release date : January 10 (US)

: January 10 (US) Cast : Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson

: Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson Director: Christian Gudegast

Den of Thieves became a cult favorite for many when it was released in 2018. Well, six years later and we are finally getting a sequel — Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. This time Big Nick (Gerard Butler) is teaming up with Donnie (O'Shea Jackson) on a massive bank heist, but can the former enemies trust each other?

Alarum

Release date : January 17 (US)

: January 17 (US) Cast : Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Colter

: Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Colter Director: Michael Polish

Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald are married spies whose vacation at a winter resort gets turned upside down when armed forces come after them when it is believed they have joined a group of rogue spies called Alarum. Sylvester Stallone and Mike Colter also star in this action movie where allegiances are always in question. Alarum is hitting digital on-demand services the same day it releases in movie theaters.

One of Them Days

SZA and Keke Palmer in One of Them Days (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Release date : January 17 (US)

: January 17 (US) Cast : Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams

: Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams Director: Lawrence Lamont

Seeing the trailers for One of Them Days immediately reminded me of Friday, as Keke Palmer and SZA have one crazy day as they try to secure their rent. Could this prove to be a new generation's Friday?

Wolf Man

Julia Garner in Wolf Man (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse)

Release date : January 17

: January 17 Cast : Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, Matilda Firth

: Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, Matilda Firth Director: Leigh Whannell

After putting his own unique spin on The Invisible Man, Leigh Whannell is trying it again with another classic movie monster, Wolf Man. Julia Garner and Christopher Abbott star in this fresh look at the horror genre staple.

The Colors Within

Release date : January 24 (US)

: January 24 (US) Cast : Sayu Suzukawa, Akari Takaishi

: Sayu Suzukawa, Akari Takaishi Director: Naoko Yamada

Anime fans are going to have a new movie to enjoy early in the new years, as The Colors Within comes to US movie theaters. From the director of A Silent Voice, this new anime is about a girl in a band who can see colors in people's hearts.

Flight Risk

Mark Wahlberg in Flight Risk (Image credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Release date : January 24

: January 24 Cast : Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace

: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace Director: Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson's first time directing since 2016's Hacksaw Ridge, Flight Risk is an action movie set entirely on a plane, as Michelle Dockery's US Marshal must transport a witness to testify (Topher Grace) against a major crime boss. The trip gets complicated when the pilot (Mark Wahlberg) is not who he appears to be.

Inheritance

Phoebe Dynveor in Inheritance (Image credit: IFC Films)

Release date : January 24 (US)

: January 24 (US) Cast : Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans

: Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans Director: Neil Burger

Inheritance is a spy thriller starring Brigerton and Fair Play actress Phoebe Dynevor, whose character becomes embroiled in an international conspiracy after learning that her father is a spy.

Presence

Callina Lang, Chris Sullivan, Eddy Maday and Lucy Liu in Presence (Image credit: Sundance Film Festival)

Release date : January 24

: January 24 Cast : Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Lang, Eddy Maday, Julia Fox

: Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Lang, Eddy Maday, Julia Fox Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh does horror in Presence, a literal haunted house movie from the Oscar-winning director. The movie originally premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, but is finally coming to general audiences.

Companion

Jack Quaid in Companion (Image credit: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Release date : January 31 (US)

: January 31 (US) Cast : Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, Rupert Friend

: Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, Rupert Friend Director: Drew Hancock

Details on Companion are scarce as of publication, as all that is being said about the movie is that it is "a new kind of love story." But don't expect romance as the movie is billed as a thriller and the trailer previewed an off-the-wall story.

Dog Man

(Image credit: Universal)

Release date : January 31 (US); February 7 (UK)

: January 31 (US); February 7 (UK) Cast : Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, Ricky Gervais

: Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, Ricky Gervais Director: Peter Hastings

The popular children's book series Dog Man about a half dog and half man police officer that saves the day is now a movie with an all-star voice cast that will hopefully make it entertaining for the kids and adults.

Like Father Like Son

Release date : January 31

: January 31 Cast : Dylan Flashner, Dermot Mulroney, Ariel Winter, Vivica A. Fox, Mayim Bialik,

: Dylan Flashner, Dermot Mulroney, Ariel Winter, Vivica A. Fox, Mayim Bialik, Director: Barry Jay

Crime thriller Like Father Like Son, which is hitting digital on-demand services the same day it premieres in movie theaters, focuses on a young man who struggles to shirk the kind of violence that sent his father away to prison.

Screamboat

Release date : January 31 (US)

: January 31 (US) Cast : David Howard Thornton, Jesse Kove, Kailey Hyman, Brian Quinn

: David Howard Thornton, Jesse Kove, Kailey Hyman, Brian Quinn Director: Steven LaMorte

With Steamboat Willy, the classic Disney animated short that many point to as the first depiction of Mickey Mouse, now in the public domain, director Steven LaMorte gets to put his own spin on the iconic character in Screamboat. This horror comedy will see the familiar mouse terrorize a group of people on a late-night boat ride, with David Howard Thornton (best known for playing Art the Clown in Terrifier movies), taking on the role of Screamboat Willie.

February

Celeste Dalla Porta, Daniele Rienzo and Dario Aita in Parthenope (Image credit: Gianni Fiorito/Courtesy of A24)

Heart Eyes

Release date : February 7 (US)

: February 7 (US) Cast : Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding

: Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding Director: Josh Ruben

Release date : February 7

: February 7 Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lip Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, André Eriksen

Director: JoJo Eusebio

Release date : February 7 (US, limited); May 2 (UK)

: February 7 (US, limited); May 2 (UK) Cast : Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, Stefania Sandrell, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Isabella Ferrari, Silvia Degrandi, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Daniele Rienzo, Dario Aita, Marlon Joubert, Alfonso Santagata, Biagio Izzo, Peppe Lanzetta

: Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, Stefania Sandrell, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Isabella Ferrari, Silvia Degrandi, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Daniele Rienzo, Dario Aita, Marlon Joubert, Alfonso Santagata, Biagio Izzo, Peppe Lanzetta Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Armand

Release date : February 14 (US)

: February 14 (US) Cast : Renate Reinsve

: Renate Reinsve Director: Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Release date : February 14

: February 14 Cast : Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford

: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford Director: Julius Onah

Release date : February 14 (US)

: February 14 (US) Cast : Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas

: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas Director: Dougal Wilson

Verona's Romeo & Juliet

Release date : February 14

: February 14 Cast : Clara Rugaard, Jamie Ward, Jason Isaacs, Rebel Wilson, Derek Jacobi, Rupert Everett, Dan Fogler, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

: Clara Rugaard, Jamie Ward, Jason Isaacs, Rebel Wilson, Derek Jacobi, Rupert Everett, Dan Fogler, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo Director: Timothy Scott Bogart

Release date : February 21

: February 21 Cast : Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Laura Mennell, Christian Convery, Sarah Levy, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell

: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Laura Mennell, Christian Convery, Sarah Levy, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell Director: Osgood Perkins

Old Guy

Release date : February 21 (US)

: February 21 (US) Cast : Christoph Waltz, Cooper Hoffman, Lucy Liu

: Christoph Waltz, Cooper Hoffman, Lucy Liu Director: Simon West

The Unbreakable Boy

Release date : February 21

: February 21 Cast : Amy Acker, Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Patricia Heaton, Jacob Laval

: Amy Acker, Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Patricia Heaton, Jacob Laval Director: Jon Gunn

Release date : February 28

: February 28 Cast : Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, Cliff Curtis

: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, Cliff Curtis Director: Alex Parkinson

Release date : February 28 (US)

: February 28 (US) Cast : Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, Willem Dafoe

: Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, Willem Dafoe Director: Isaiah Saxon

Release date : February 28 (US)

: February 28 (US) Cast : Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, Utkarsh Ambudkar

: Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, Utkarsh Ambudkar Director: Kyle Hausmann-Stokez

Vicious

Release date : February 28 (US)

: February 28 (US) Cast : Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack

: Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack Director: Bryan Bertino

March

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Night of the Zoopocalypse

Release date : March 7 (US)

: March 7 (US) Cast : David Harbour, Scott Farley, Kyle Derek

: David Harbour, Scott Farley, Kyle Derek Director: Ricardo Curtis & Rodrigo Perez-Castro

Release date : March 7

: March 7 Cast : Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo

: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo Director: Ryan Coogler

Black Bag

Release date : March 14 (US); March 21 (UK)

: March 14 (US); March 21 (UK) Cast : Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela, Pierce Brosnan, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Rege-Jean Page, Orli Shuka

: Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela, Pierce Brosnan, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Rege-Jean Page, Orli Shuka Director: Steven Soderbergh

Novacaine

Release date : March 14

: March 14 Cast : Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Matt Walsh, Betty Gabriel, Jacob Batalon

: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Matt Walsh, Betty Gabriel, Jacob Batalon Director: Dan Berk & Robert Olsen

Alto Knights

Release date : March 21

: March 21 Cast : Robert De Niro, Cosmo Jarvis, Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci

: Robert De Niro, Cosmo Jarvis, Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci Director: Barry Levinson

Release date : March 21

: March 21 Cast : Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Patrick Page, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia

: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Patrick Page, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia Director: Marc Webb

The Woman in the Yard

Release date : March 28

: March 28 Cast : Danielle Deadwyler, Russell Hornsby

: Danielle Deadwyler, Russell Hornsby Director: Jaume Collet-Sera

April

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Release date : April 4

: April 4 Cast : Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, Jemaine Clement, Kate McKinnon, Danielle Brooks

: Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, Jemaine Clement, Kate McKinnon, Danielle Brooks Director: Jared Hess

Release date : April 11

: April 11 Cast : Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, Laurence Fishburne

: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, Laurence Fishburne Director: James Hawes

Drop

Release date : April 11

: April 11 Cast : Brandon Sklenar, Meghann Fahy, Violett Beane

: Brandon Sklenar, Meghann Fahy, Violett Beane Director: Christopher Landon

Release date : April 18

: April 18 Cast : Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo

: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo Director: Bong Joon Ho

Until Dawn

Release date : April 25

: April 25 Cast : Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell, Peter Stormare

: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell, Peter Stormare Director: David F. Sandberg

May

David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell in Thunderbolts (Image credit: Marvel)

Release date : May 2

: May 2 Cast : Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan

: Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan Director: Jake Schreier

Golden

Release date : May 9

: May 9 Cast : Janelle Monae, Tim Meadows, Brian Tyree Henry, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Quinta Brunson, Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jayson Lee, Jamilah Rosemond, Jaboukie Young-White, Missy Elliott

: Janelle Monae, Tim Meadows, Brian Tyree Henry, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Quinta Brunson, Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jayson Lee, Jamilah Rosemond, Jaboukie Young-White, Missy Elliott Director: Michel Gondry

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Release date : May 9

: May 9 Cast : Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Billy Magnussen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea

: Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Billy Magnussen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea Director: Kogonada

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Release date : May 16

: May 16 Cast : Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Max Lloyd Jones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee, Anna Lore, Gabrielle Rose, April Amber Telek, Alex Zahara

: Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Max Lloyd Jones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee, Anna Lore, Gabrielle Rose, April Amber Telek, Alex Zahara Director: Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein

Release date : May 23

: May 23 Cast : Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis

: Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Release date : May 23

: May 23 Cast : Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Holt McCallany, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer, Lucy Tulugarjuk

: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Holt McCallany, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer, Lucy Tulugarjuk Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Release date : May 30

: May 30 Cast : Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ming-Na Wen, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley

: Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ming-Na Wen, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley Director: Jonathan Entwistle

June

Brad Pitt in F1 (Image credit: Apple)

Release date : June 6

: June 6 Cast : Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno,Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves

: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno,Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves Director: Len Wiseman

Elio

Release date : June 13

: June 13 Cast : Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson, Remy Edgerly

: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson, Remy Edgerly Director: Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian & Don Shi

Release date : June 13

: June 13 Cast : Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Denison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Nick Frost

: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Denison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Nick Frost Director: Dean DeBlois

Release date : June 20

: June 20 Cast : Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman

: Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman Director: Danny Boyle

Release date : June 27

: June 27 Cast : Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Damson Idris, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Samson Kayo

: Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Damson Idris, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Samson Kayo Director: Joseph Kosinski

M3GAN 2.0

Release date : June 27

: June 27 Cast : Allison Williams, Jemaine Clement, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jenna Davis, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, Jen Van Epps, Ivanna Sakhno

: Allison Williams, Jemaine Clement, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jenna Davis, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, Jen Van Epps, Ivanna Sakhno Director: Gerard Johnstone

July

David Corenswet in Superman (Image credit: James Gunn/Threads)

Release date : July 2

: July 2 Cast : Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Director: Gareth Edwards

Untitled Trey Stone/Matt Parker/Kendrick Lamar movie

Release date : July 4

: July 4 Cast : TBD

: TBD Director: TBD

Release date : July 11

: July 11 Cast : David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gatheig, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced

: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gatheig, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced Director: James Gunn

The Smurfs Movie

Release date : July 18

: July 18 Cast : Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell, John Goodman

: Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell, John Goodman Director: Chris Miller & Matt Landon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Release date : July 18

: July 18 Cast : Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddy Prinze Jr., Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King

: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddy Prinze Jr., Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release date : July 25

: July 25 Cast : Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson

: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson Director: Matt Shakman

August

The Bad Guys 2

Release date : August 1

: August 1 Cast : Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein, Maria Bakalova, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks

: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein, Maria Bakalova, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks Director: Pierre Perifel & JP Sans

Beneath the Storm

Release date : August 1

: August 1 Cast : Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou, Whitney Peak

: Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou, Whitney Peak Director: Tommy Wirkola

The Naked Gun

Release date : August 1

: August 1 Cast : Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy

: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy Director: Akiva Schaffer

Freakier Friday

Release date : August 8

: August 8 Cast : Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Julia Butters, Mark Harmon, Stephen Tobolowsky, Manny Jacinto

: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Julia Butters, Mark Harmon, Stephen Tobolowsky, Manny Jacinto Director: Nisha Ganatra

Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Release date : August 8

: August 8 Cast : Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Alana Haim, Wood Harris

: Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Alana Haim, Wood Harris Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Nobody 2

Release date : August 15

: August 15 Cast : Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Sharon Stone, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Hanks

: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Sharon Stone, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Hanks Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Thread: An Insidious Tale

Release date : August 29

: August 29 Cast : Mandy Moore, Kumail Nanjiani

: Mandy Moore, Kumail Nanjiani Director: Jeremy Slater

September

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Release date : September 5

: September 5 Cast : Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson

: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson Director: Michael Chaves

Release date : September 12

: September 12 Cast : Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Dominic West, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith, Joely Richardson, Paul Giammatti, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan

: Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Dominic West, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith, Joely Richardson, Paul Giammatti, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan Director: Simon Curtis

Him

Release date : September 19

: September 19 Cast : Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies Guapdad 4000, Tierra Whack

: Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies Guapdad 4000, Tierra Whack Director: Justin Tipping

The Bride

Release date : September 26

: September 26 Cast : Christian Bale, Jessica Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Magaro, Julianne Hough, Peter Sarsgaard, Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Jeannie Berlin

: Christian Bale, Jessica Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Magaro, Julianne Hough, Peter Sarsgaard, Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Jeannie Berlin Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

Release date : September 26

: September 26 Cast : Laila Lockhart Kraner

: Laila Lockhart Kraner Director: Ryan Crego

Saw XI

Release date : September 26

: September 26 Cast : TBD

: TBD Director: Kevin Greutert

October

Jafaar Jackson in Michael (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Release date : October 3

: October 3 Cast : Jafaar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller

: Jafaar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller Director: Antoine Fuqua

Roofman

Release date : October 3

: October 3 Cast : Channing Tatum, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, Uzo Aduba, Tony Revolori, Molly Price, Melonie Diaz, Lilly Collias

: Channing Tatum, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, Uzo Aduba, Tony Revolori, Molly Price, Melonie Diaz, Lilly Collias Director: Derek Cianfrance

Animal Friends

Release date : October 10

: October 10 Cast : Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Momoa, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Addison Rae, Ellie Bamber

: Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Momoa, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Addison Rae, Ellie Bamber Director: Peter Atencio

Tron: Ares

Release date : October 10

: October 10 Cast : Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Jodie Turner-Smith, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Desjardins

: Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Jodie Turner-Smith, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Desjardins Director: Joachim Ronning

The Black Phone 2

Release date : October 17

: October 17 Cast : Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Jeremy Davies, Madeleine McGraw, Demian Bichir, Miguel Mora

: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Jeremy Davies, Madeleine McGraw, Demian Bichir, Miguel Mora Director: Scott Derrickson

Good Fortune

Release date : October 17

: October 17 Cast : Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, Stephen McKinnley Henderson

: Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, Stephen McKinnley Henderson Director: Aziz Ansari

Mortal Kombat 2

Release date : October 24

: October 24 Cast : Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Damon Herriman, Tati Gabrielle Martyn Ford, Max Huang and Ana Thu Nguyen star, with Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada

: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Damon Herriman, Tati Gabrielle Martyn Ford, Max Huang and Ana Thu Nguyen star, with Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada Director: Simon McQuoid

November

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Bugonia

Release date : November 7

: November 7 Cast : Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone

: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Predator: Badlands

Release date : November 7

: November 7 Cast : Elle Fanning

: Elle Fanning Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Now You See Me 3

Release date : November 14

: November 14 Cast : Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Arianna Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith

: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Arianna Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith Director: Ruben Fleischer

The Running Man

Release date : November 21

: November 21 Cast : Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Karl Glusman, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson

: Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Karl Glusman, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson Director: Edgar Wright

Release date : November 21

: November 21 Cast : Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode

: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode Director: Jon M. Chu

Zootopia 2

Release date : November 26

: November 26 Cast : Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Shakira

: Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Shakira Director: Jared Bush & Byron Howard

December

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Release date : December 5

: December 5 Cast : Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail

: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail Director: Emma Tammi

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Release date : December 19

: December 19 Cast : Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver

: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver Director: James Cameron

The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for Squarepants