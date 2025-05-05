The Unholy Trinity: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pierce Brosnan movie

Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson headline a new western. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pierce Brosnan pointing a gun in The Unholy Trinity
Pierce Brosnan in The Unholy Trinity (Image credit: Saban Films/Roadside Attractions)

What happens when James Bond and Nick Fury head to the Old West? We don’t know, but we’re going to find out with The Unholy Trinity, a 2025 new movie western that stars Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson.

Usually, a movie with big names like those would be getting a major spotlight, but The Unholy Trinity is flying a little more under the radar. So we’ve got what you need to know about the movie’s release plans and more in one place for you right here.

Let’s dig into all you need to know about The Unholy Trinity.

The Unholy Trinity release date

The Unholy Trinity is premiering in US movie theaters nationwide on June 13; at this time, there is no information about a UK release for the movie.

While The Unholy Trinity is not your typical summer blockbuster, it is coming out in a prime summer spot, sharing its release date with How to Train Your Dragon and Materialists, giving everyone something of interest that week.

The Unholy Trinity cast

Image 1 of 3
Samuel L. Jackson smiling in The Unholy Trinity
Samuel L. Jackson in The Unholy Trinity(Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson are leading the way for The Unholy Trinity. In addition to their iconic franchises (Bond for Brosnan, the MCU for Jackson), both have western experience. For Brosnan, he’s starred in the movie Seraphim Falls and the TV series The Son, while Jackson starred in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight.

The other main player in the movie is Brandon Lessard. Lessard is a newer name, though his most notable credit is Murderer at Yellowstone City, which became a mini-hit on Netflix in the spring.

Also in the cast are Veronica Ferres (Hector and the Search for Happiness), Gianni Capaldi (Damaged), Q’orianka Kilcher (Yellowstone), Tim Daly (Madame Secretary), Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Katrina Bowden (Old Dads) and David Arquette (Scream).

The Unholy Trinity plot

Written by Lee Zachariah, here is the official plot synopsis:

“A tale of revenge, dark secrets and buried treasure, the film is set against the turbulent backdrop of 1870s Montana. It picks up in the moments before the execution of Isaac Broadway, as he gives his estranged son, Henry, an impossible task: murder the man who framed him for a crime he didn’t commit. Intent on fulfilling his promise, Henry travels to the remote town of Trinity, where an unexpected turn of events traps him in town and leaves him caught between Gabriel Dove, the town’s upstanding new sheriff, and a mysterious figure named St. Christopher.”

The Unholy Trinity trailer

Watch the trailer for The Unholy Trinity right here:

THE UNHOLY TRINITY | Official Trailer | In theaters June 13 - YouTube THE UNHOLY TRINITY | Official Trailer | In theaters June 13 - YouTube
Watch On

The Unholy Trinity director

Richard Gray is the director of The Unholy Trinity. His most notable credit to date is Murder at Yellowstone City, but here is a look at his entire filmography thus far:

  • Summer Coda (2010)
  • Mine Games (2012)
  • Blinder (2013)
  • The Lookalike (2014)
  • Sugar Mountain (2016)
  • Broken Ghost (2017)
  • Robert the Bruce (2019)
  • Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)

The Unholy Trinity behind the scenes

High Five Films, in association with Amadeus Productions, are the production companies behind The Unholy Trinity, while Saban Films and Roadside Attractions are handling the movie’s distribution. The movie’s producers are Jeanne Allgood, Kellie Brooks, Michele Gray and Richard Grey.

