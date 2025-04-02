Fountain of Youth: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the John Krasinski adventure movie

The summer blockbuster season is not just for movie theaters, as Apple TV Plus is launching the new adventure movie Fountain of Youth, which features a star-studded cast, a globe-spanning plot and has the feeling of one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, exclusively for streaming.

It’s hard not to look at Fountain of Youth and not see it aiming to become the next marquee adventure franchise after Indiana Jones (which we have to think has run its course following Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). While it certainly has challengers in other hopeful franchises, most notably Uncharted, Fountain of Youth has a lot going for it that could make it a viable contender.

Read on to find out more about that as we break down everything you need to know about Fountain of Youth.

By all indications, Apple is forgoing a theatrical release for Fountain of Youth and instead premiering the movie exclusively on Apple TV Plus on May 23.

That actually makes it a stay-at-home, streaming alternative (or addition) to two big summer blockbusters premiering in movie theaters also on May 23 — Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch.

In order to watch Fountain of Youth on Apple TV Plus, you must be a subscriber to the streaming service.

Fountain of Youth cast

John Krasinski and Natalie Portman star in Fountain of Youth as estranged siblings that come together in search of the titular mythological body of water.

Krasinski made his name on The Office, but also earned rave reviews for his performance in the Prime Video series Jack Ryan (a role Krasinski is reprising in an upcoming movie). He's also branched out to directing, with his notable credits including A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II and IF.

Portman, meanwhile, is best known for her Oscar-winning role in Black Swan as well as May December, the Thor movies (most recently Thor: Love and Thunder), Annihilation, Jackie, V for Vendetta and the Star Wars prequels. Her most recent project was another collaboration with Apple, the limited TV series Lady in the Lake.

Also starring in Fountain of Youth are Eiza González (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Domhnall Gleeson (White House Plumbers), Arian Moayed (Succession), Laz Alonso (The Boys), Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin) and Stanley Tucci (Conclave).

Fountain of Youth plot

Written as an original script by James Vanderbilt (The Rundown, Zodiac, Scream VI), here is the official synopsis for Fountain of Youth:

“Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.”

Fountain of Youth trailer

Watch the Fountain of Youth trailer directly below. It looks like fun to me.

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Guy Ritchie movies

Fountain of Youth is directed by Guy Ritchie. Well known for his action movies, Fountain of Youth should be right up Ritchie’s alley.

Take a look at Ritchie’s full list of directing credits; he’s been very busy of late (this doesn't even include his TV series The Gentlemen and MobLand):

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Snatch (2000)

Swept Away (2002)

Revolver (2005)

Suspect (2007)

RocknRolla (2008)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Aladdin (2019)

The Gentlemen (2019)

Wrath of Man (2021)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)

The Covenant (2023)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024)

Fountain of Youth behind the scenes

Skydance Media produced the movie, in association with Vinson Films, Project X Entertainment and Radio Silence. The movie’s producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Dan Granger, Ivan Atkinson, Tripp Vinson, Jake Myers, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Vanderbilt and Ritchie.

While Apple has not confirmed, IMDb reports that among the filming locations for Fountain of Youth are Cario, Egypt, London and Rome.