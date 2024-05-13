Lady in the Lake: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Natalie Portman limited series

For the first time, Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman is going to be the lead in a TV series with the Apple TV Plus original Lady in the Lake. That alone should get a lot of people's attention, but add in the fact that the seven-episode limited series is also described as a noir thriller, and there's a good chance this one could hook audiences pretty quickly.

The series, which is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Laura Lippman, is created, produced, written and directed by Alma Har'el, who previously broke out for penning and directing the critically-acclaimed movie Honey Boy. Portman is also an executive producer on the project, which helps to show how passionate she is about the material.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Lady in the Lake.

Apple TV Plus debuts Lady in the Lake on Friday, July 19. The first two episodes are going to be available immediately. After that, one episode will premiere each subsequent Friday. With seven episodes in total in the limited series, that means the finale is set to air on August 23.

In order to watch Lady in the Lake, you must have an Apple TV Plus subscription.

This is just one of many star-studded summer TV series that are set to premiere on Apple TV Plus this summer. Others include the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Presumed Innocent, Land of Women starring Eva Longoria and Sunny with Rashida Jones.

Lady in the Lake cast

Natalie Portman is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation, going as far back as her breakout role in Leon: The Professional to starring in the Star Wars prequels and then Oscar-nominated performances in Closer, Jackie and her Oscar-winning role in Black Swan. Could Lady in the Lake lead to Portman adding an Emmy to her mantlepiece?

The other leading role in the series is being portrayed by Moses Ingram. The Emmy-nominated actress is best known for The Queen's Gambit, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Ambulance and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Rounding out the Lady in the Lake cast are Y'lan Noel (Insecure), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Byron Bowers (Irma Vep), Noah Jupe (Franklin), Josiah Cross (A Thousand and One), Mikey Madison (Scream) and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box).

Lady in the Lake plot

Here is the official synopsis for Lady in the Lake from Apple TV:

"When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo's mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har'el, Lady in the Lake emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams."

Lady in the Lake trailer

There is no trailer for Lady in the Lake at this time. When one becomes available online we'll add it here.