How to watch the 2025 London Marathon online or on TV

One of the biggest running races of the entire year takes place on Sunday, April 27, when the 2025 London Marathon takes place.

This World Marathon Major takes place in the capital of England, where it's been 'running' (if you'll pardon the pun) for 44 years now (with some exclusions).

It begins in the village of Blackheath in Greenwich, before embarking on a wiggling route east to Woolwich, then west to Bermondsey, then across the river and back east for a loop of the Isle of Dogs before heading all the way west through central London to end on The Mall, right outside Buckingham Palace.

Loads of pro racers are expected to descend upon London for the marathon, as well as lots of charity racers and the few amateur runners lucky enough to get through on the ballot.

If you're a keen athlete looking to keep on top of the 2025 London Marathon, or just like to enjoy the festivities, here's how to watch the event live online or on TV.



How to watch the 2025 London Marathon in the UK

In the UK, the BBC has rights to broadcast coverage of the 2025 London Marathon via its various channels.

On TV, you can watch the coverage on BBC One. It'll begin at 8.30am and run until 2pm, before it's interrupted by the news... and then Minions: The Rise of Gru. At that point coverage flips over to BBC2 for an hour.

Online, you can head over to iPlayer to see the same live stream.

The BBC will also be airing coverage via BBC Sounds and BBC Radio London from 8am until 6pm.

How to watch the 2025 London Marathon in the US

If you want to watch the 2025 London Marathon from the US, you should probably know that it'll be quite an early start: the race begins at 4 am ET/1 am PT, so you may want to tune in for the latter part of the coverage if you value your sleep.

Coverage will air on the sports streaming service FloTrack, which costs $29.99 per month or $149.99 per year (which will save you 50% over a monthly plan).

How to watch the 2025 London Marathon in Australia

The rights to broadcast the 2025 London Marathon in Australia go to FloTrack, just like in the US.

FloTrack doesn't have Australian pricing so you'll have to pay the current conversion of the US price: $29.99 per month (which is about $47 in Australia or $149.99 per month (around $234 in AUD).

The race begins at 5pm AEST and FloTrack's coverage will likely continue until it finishes.

How to watch the 2025 London Marathon everywhere else

