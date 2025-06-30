I have to admit, The Bold and the Beautiful villain Luna is entertaining

Luna is many things on The Bold and the Beautiful, but the canvas’ current merry murderer is very entertaining.

I was one of the people who was completely shocked upon learning that sweet, innocent Luna (Lisa Yamada) was actually a stone-cold killer.

Despite the tender moments she shared with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), she’d been playing him all along, made up the story about the special mints so that she could sleep with Zende (Delon De Metz), killed two men and tried to kill Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). And once she discovered that Finn (Tanner Novlan) was her father, she’s been trying to get Steffy out of the way so she can have a relationship with him. In the preview for the week of June 30 , she’s ready to put her plans for Steffy in motion.

Most villains have deep reasons for needing to kill people. Luna’s reasoning, while “deep” in her own mind, are surprisingly surface level: she believes she deserves the life she thinks she was denied as a child, and therefore anyone who gets in the way of what she wants needs to die.

Luna’s behavior, and subsequent justification for her actions, are like the murderer equivalent of a child throwing a tantrum for not getting a lollipop, stomping her foot and, in Luna’s case, killing people.

I can’t help but draw a comparison between Luna and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) in Interview with the Vampire season 2 ; Lestat (Sam Reid) always said that there were rules about turning children (or in Luna’s case, an unstable young woman) into vampires because they are governed by their childish impulses. Child vampires in Anne Rice’s world pursue their victims without thinking about anything other than what they want at that moment. Luna is the same, only she’s not a vampire. She’s a character in a soap opera, and she’s in the middle of one hell of a story arc.

Luna is absolutely guided by her impulses and what’s even worse is that she believes she’s justified in taking whatever actions are necessary to attain her goals because she had a bad childhood. Boo hoo, poor Luna. She even framed her own mother for murder to get a shot with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and watching her pursue the man she considered to be a surrogate father before she learned the truth about Finn. (And let’s just say her bizarre scheme, and subsequent kisses, were preternatural to say the least!)

While her story can drag along at times, Luna has been fun to watch because she’s predictable and unpredictable at the same time. Not only that, but she even has a merry murderer outfit (can we talk about wearing green leather in LA in the summer???) that she apparently changes into like Clark Kent turning into Superman.

#BoldandBeautiful Luna waving a gun around next week but she's still here in September I can't 😆 pic.twitter.com/WYbaEgCAqIJune 28, 2025

Though it feels like she might be close to being written off the show — Yamada was recently cast in the Prime Video series Elle , but this isn’t expected to take her away from her recurring role on B&B — an image floating around the internet reportedly reveals that Yamada is shooting episodes of B&B that are due to air in September 2025, meaning she’s not going anywhere. At least, not any time soon.

Luna always keeps us guessing and we love that about her. We hope Yamada gets some Emmy recognition for her always entertaining role and we hope to see Luna as The Bold and the Beautiful’s impulsive, temperamental villain for many years to come.