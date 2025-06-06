The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill, Finn reel from Luna's shocking victim?

At this point on The Bold and the Beautiful, with Liam sick and now that Luna has a gun, it feels like someone is about to die. Knowing that the show enjoys its twists and turns, it would make sense for the death to be a shocking one and we think that this particular death could be one that would leave Finn and Bill reeling.

As soon as Luna (Lisa Yamada) bought a gun, it became clear that she had every intention of using it. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is her target, but Luna has a history of killing people who didn’t need to die purely as a matter of circumstance; Hollis ended up getting in her way when she was trying to cover up Tom’s death, and he ended up dead, too.

Though Luna wants to get Steffy out of the way, as far as we know the young double murderer doesn’t have a lot of experience with guns and that’s where things could get dicey for anyone who happens to cross her at the wrong moment.

As we can see in the spoilers for the week, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is going to seek out Poppy (Romy Park) for advice about Luna. Together they might be able to come up with a solution to the Luna Problem once and for all. But this meeting of the minds could lead to Poppy’s demise, and it would leave Bill (Don Diamont) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) reeling.

Poppy washed her hands of Luna after Luna tried to set her up for Tom and Hollis’ murders. Poppy tried to look past everything her daughter did, but it was too painful and Luna’s behavior wasn’t helping. Luna blames everything in her life on Poppy’s decisions as a single mother, and without Luna being able to take responsibility for her actions there was nothing Poppy could do for her.

Now that Sheila and Poppy could be working together to find a solution and keep Steffy safe, it could come to pass that Poppy surprises Luna at her apartment and Luna, caught off guard, ends up shooting her. She’s already killed the man she thought was her father, so why not add her mother to that growing list?

Poppy’s role in the show has evolved from being Luna’s flighty mother to being Bill’s (Don Diamont) love interest, and now she’s been ostracized after the revelation that she slept with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and he’s Luna’s father. Of all the characters on the show at the moment, Poppy is the most expendable, and her death would open up a whole new story for Bill and Finn.

Not only would Finn feel guilt at not protecting his one-time lover from harm, but he’d be losing his aunt and his mother would be losing his sister. We could see a scenario where Li (Naomi Matsuda), in her frustration, might blame Finn for all of the chaos his actions have caused their family even though she previously blamed Poppy for taking advantage of her young son.

However, it’s Bill who would suffer the most. He genuinely loved Poppy and loved the idea that he could be Luna’s father. Even after finding out that he wasn’t her father, his protective, paternal instincts led him to not only help get Luna out of jail on house arrest, but he also managed to get her a full pardon and since being out all she’s done is terrorize everyone, including his son Will (Crew Morrow). Poppy’s death would be a devastating blow because they shared so much love during their time together, both 20 years prior at the music festival and after rekindling.

If Luna kills Poppy, it would be a huge blow to Finn and Bill, one that would set off a chain of events that would likely lead to Luna being banished to prison for the rest of her life…or until she manages to talk her way out of jail again, because once a villain, always a villain.