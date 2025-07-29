Hollyoaks spoilers: Terrified! Sienna Blake makes a horrifying discovery!
Airs Wednesday 6 August on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is sent into a terrified spin in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Sienna was ROCKED by yesterday’s news involving her father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) and her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) but things are about to take an even more dramatic turn.
The Blake clan is completely divided following yesterday’s SHOCK NEWS.
Tonight Sienna’s partner, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) advises her that she should support her family but Sienna is not so sure.
Sienna knows just what her father, Jez, is capable of and knows that he was responsible for killing her sibling, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).
Jez claimed he killed Dilly to protect Sienna after Dilly had rumbled that it was Sienna who killed her fiancé, Ethan Williams on their wedding day.
Tonight Sienna is about to make a TERRIFYING DISCOVERY when she goes to the allotment where Jez works and starts digging around.
Is the penny finally going to drop that her father has committed a whole string of murders?
Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) who is currently behind bars at the same prison as Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) and Froggy Black (John Middleton) discovers that Froggy, who is Clare Devine’s (Gemma Bissix) and Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) grandfather, is determined to try and forge a relationship with Grace.
Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is on a mission to find her boyfriend, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham), who unbeknownst to everyone has been held captive by serial killer Jez in his garden shed.
However, it seems that that is about to change when Jez decides it’s time to set Robbie free so he can enjoy his happy ever after with Vicky.
Why the sudden U-turn from Jez?
And what will his next killer move be?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
