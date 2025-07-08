Hollyoaks spoilers: Grace Black is reeling following BOMBSHELL baby news!
Airs Tuesday 15 July on E4 at 7pm.
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is in MAJOR SHOCK when Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) breaks some life-changing news to her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
What has Clare revealed in her mission to destroy her sister and everyone around her?
Meanwhile, pregnant Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is struggling as domineering granny-to-be, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) continues to overstep the mark.
Marie has already tried to rush Cleo and her girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), into throwing a gender-reveal party for the baby.
Tonight Cleo squares up to Marie and tells her she needs to give them all some space and that she’s really overstepping the mark in her role as excited granny-to-be.
Will Marie calm down a bit and take more of a back seat from now on?
Later on Cleo feels she’s been a bit harsh on Marie and apologises.
However Sienna is angry when she is certain Marie intervened and plotted to keep her away from attending Cleo’s baby scans.
Marie deliberately kept Sienna busy at her flower stall by anonymously ringing through to make lots of orders.
When Sienna confronts Marie, she flatly denies it, leaving Cleo to wonder if her girlfriend has been a bit hasty in jumping to conclusions.
Meanwhile there are emotional scenes between sisters, Grace (Tamara Wall) and Clare.
When Grace realises that Clare is wearing a wig, her sister tells her that she has stage 4 cancer!
Will Grace be guilt-tripped into helping Clare to get what she wants?
Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is flummoxed when he sees his fiancé, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) acting very strangely.
And Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) confides in Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) as she struggles with Cleo’s baby news.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
