EastEnders spoilers: Will Oscar get ARRESTED?

Will Oscar soon be locked-up at the Young Offender's Institution again on EastEnders?

Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) could be in a whole LOT of trouble after confessing to the robbery and attack on Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Patrick's family want him to report Oscar to the Police.

But Oscar is not long out of a Young Offender Institution so he could be facing more time behind bars if he is caught...



However, Oscar's older sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) isn't about to let him get locked-up again.



So she warns Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) to help clear Oscar's name.



Or else, she will tell the Trueman/Fox family the truth about how Howie tried to blackmail Lauren and Oscar over Patrick's stolen money!



Will Howie talk Patrick around?



Or will Oscar be going back to prison?

Will Howie convince Patrick not to report Oscar to the Police on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Will Oscar be sent back to the Young Offender's Institution on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Blackmailed By The Victim's Family! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is excited to arrange a summer BBQ event at The Vic.



The new queen of the Queen Vic rallies the Slater family to get involved.



But Kat's husband Alfie (Shane Richie) and family relative, Stacey (Lacey Turner), are distracted.



Alfie and Stacey are trying to keep the truth about Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), from her.



But when Kat and her teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) have a huge row, will the SHOCK truth come out?

Alfie drops some bombshell news on today's episode of EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) is getting frustrated with new boyfriend, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway).



Harry is totally distracted with his SECRET dodgy dealings with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) to give Gina much attention.



Things threaten to take a dangerous turn when Okie orders Harry to get rid of a gun...

Okie wants Harry to get rid of a gun on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer