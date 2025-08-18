EastEnders spoilers: Will Oscar get ARRESTED?
Airs Wednesday 27 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) could be in a whole LOT of trouble after confessing to the robbery and attack on Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Patrick's family want him to report Oscar to the Police.
But Oscar is not long out of a Young Offender Institution so he could be facing more time behind bars if he is caught...
However, Oscar's older sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) isn't about to let him get locked-up again.
So she warns Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) to help clear Oscar's name.
Or else, she will tell the Trueman/Fox family the truth about how Howie tried to blackmail Lauren and Oscar over Patrick's stolen money!
Will Howie talk Patrick around?
Or will Oscar be going back to prison?
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is excited to arrange a summer BBQ event at The Vic.
The new queen of the Queen Vic rallies the Slater family to get involved.
But Kat's husband Alfie (Shane Richie) and family relative, Stacey (Lacey Turner), are distracted.
Alfie and Stacey are trying to keep the truth about Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), from her.
But when Kat and her teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) have a huge row, will the SHOCK truth come out?
Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) is getting frustrated with new boyfriend, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway).
Harry is totally distracted with his SECRET dodgy dealings with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) to give Gina much attention.
Things threaten to take a dangerous turn when Okie orders Harry to get rid of a gun...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
