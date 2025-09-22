EastEnders spoilers: Will Stacey REUNITE with ex-lover Max?
Airs Wednesday 1 October 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) never expected to see her ex-lover, Max Branning (Jake Wood), back in Walford on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But here he is, causing a whole lot of DRAMA on daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) wedding day!
Everyone at the Vic is left reeling from Max's unexpected arrival.
Especially Stacey's cousin Zoe (Michelle Ryan), who still hasn't revealed the full truth about her past connection to Mr Branning...
Zoe's mum Kat (Jessie Wallace) warns her OFF from getting involved with the infamous womaniser.
However, it seems Max's attention is on Stacey, who he follows home to No.31...
"Seeing Max again gives Stacey the shock of her life," says Lacey Turner who plays the character. "She never expected to see him back in Walford. She knows full well that whenever he's around, there's trouble!"
Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) has got back in his girlfriend Gina Knight's (Francesca Henry) good books after almost being a no-show for Lauren and Peter's wedding.
But the couple kiss and make-up and decide to book their first official weekend getaway together.
MEANWHILE, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) is already wondering just how committed Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is to their relationship.
The ex-es recently decided to give things another go.
But when Ravi is kept busy with more of his dodgy dealings, Priya decides to spin a lie about her evening plans, in an attempt to make Ravi jealous!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
