EastEnders spoilers: Will there be SHOCK CONSEQUENCES for Joel and Tommy?
Airs Thursday 9 October 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Joel Marshall's (played by Max Murray) misogynist views and bad behaviour have continued to intensify on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Joel's dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) and his girlfriend, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), are struggling to handle the terrible teenager.
Since arriving in Albert Square earlier this year, Joel has assaulted a young woman on the Tube, made a secret sex video of him and teenager, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).
And started to corrupt school mate Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) by sharing explicit online videos and skipping school to go and watch online male influencer, Drake Zagan.
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Joel and Tommy are at the centre of an incident at Walford High School.
Ross and Vicki plus Tommy's parents, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) are shocked by the turn of events...
It kick starts a debate in Walford about the harmful impact of what teenagers are viewing online.
Kat, Alfie, Ross and Vicki attempt to educate Joel and Tommy about their behaviour.
But things escalate and take a dark turn...
Tonight's episode of the BBC soap will be followed by a spin-off documentary, EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere.
" On the surface, it might look like Vicki is coping with the Joel situation but underneath she's really struggling," says Alice Haig who plays Vicki.
She doesn't feel that she has the authority to discipline Joel in the way she wants to. She loves Ross and wants to support him, but she's also scared of Joel and what he could be capable of..."
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere airs tonight at 8:00pm on BBC Three.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
