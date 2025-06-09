EastEnders spoilers: Will Joel get arrested for assault?
Airs Tuesday 17 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
There's a shock for Vicki Fowler (played by Alice Haig) and her partner, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The couple were recently caught-up in the fallout involving Ross's teenage son Joel (Max Murray) sleeping with Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).
Now they've found out that Joel has been stopped by station staff at Walford East station, after inappropriately touching another tube passenger, Isla (Regan Bailey Walker).
While angry Ross demands answers from his son, Vicki is supportive of Isla's decision to report Joel's behaviour.
Vicki hopes the warning will convince Joel to change his ways and understand what he did was wrong.
But is Joel about to lie his way out of another situation?
Meanwhile, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is worried about Joel's growing influence over her and Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall).
Kat has been on the receiving end of Tommy's violent side in the past and doesn't want him going down another dark path...
Meanwhile, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has got her hands full at the Vic.
There's been a whole LOT of drama between Linda's mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and her husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon), after the couple clashed over his ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) again.
Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) starts to worry that Linda may not be coping, when she has no choice but to step in and take charge at the Vic.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
