EastEnders spoilers: Will Oscar get KICKED OUT of No.25?

Is Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) about to find himself out on the streets on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), clash when he wants to boot her brother out of No.25.



Peter is still shaken after paranoid Oscar attacked him, mistaking him for an late night intruder!



However, Lauren is worried about Oscar's safety with Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink) still threatening him.



After Oscar reveals more about his time at the Young Offender Institution, Lauren decides she is going to stick by the lad.



But her family loyalty leaves Lauren at odds with angry Peter...

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) has decided to have an abortion after discovering she is pregnant, after sleeping with local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



Avani does not want to become a teenage mum and has sworn her best friend, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), to secrecy about the planned termination.



However, family member Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) doesn't miss a trick.



Will Barney betray Avani when Suki demands to know where the teenager has gone?



ELSEWHERE, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) faces a dilemma when best buddy, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), wants to tag along with him on his secret drug dealing job...

