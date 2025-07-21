EastEnders spoilers: Will Oscar get KICKED OUT of No.25?
Airs Tuesday 29 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) about to find himself out on the streets on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), clash when he wants to boot her brother out of No.25.
Peter is still shaken after paranoid Oscar attacked him, mistaking him for an late night intruder!
However, Lauren is worried about Oscar's safety with Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink) still threatening him.
After Oscar reveals more about his time at the Young Offender Institution, Lauren decides she is going to stick by the lad.
But her family loyalty leaves Lauren at odds with angry Peter...
Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) has decided to have an abortion after discovering she is pregnant, after sleeping with local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
Avani does not want to become a teenage mum and has sworn her best friend, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), to secrecy about the planned termination.
However, family member Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) doesn't miss a trick.
Will Barney betray Avani when Suki demands to know where the teenager has gone?
ELSEWHERE, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) faces a dilemma when best buddy, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), wants to tag along with him on his secret drug dealing job...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.