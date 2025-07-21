EastEnders spoilers: Will Oscar get KICKED OUT of No.25?

Airs Tuesday 29 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

EastEnders spoilers, Oscar Branning
Is troublesome Oscar about to get kicked out of No.25 by Lauren and Peter on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Is Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) about to find himself out on the streets on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), clash when he wants to boot her brother out of No.25.

Peter is still shaken after paranoid Oscar attacked him, mistaking him for an late night intruder!

However, Lauren is worried about Oscar's safety with Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink) still threatening him.

After Oscar reveals more about his time at the Young Offender Institution, Lauren decides she is going to stick by the lad.

But her family loyalty leaves Lauren at odds with angry Peter...

EastEnders spoilers, Peter Beale

Oscar accidentally attacked Peter on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers, Jack Branning, Oscar Branning, Fat Mike, Harrison

Jack steps in to defend his nephew Oscar from Fat Mike on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) has decided to have an abortion after discovering she is pregnant, after sleeping with local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).

Avani does not want to become a teenage mum and has sworn her best friend, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), to secrecy about the planned termination.

However, family member Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) doesn't miss a trick.

Will Barney betray Avani when Suki demands to know where the teenager has gone?

ELSEWHERE, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) faces a dilemma when best buddy, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), wants to tag along with him on his secret drug dealing job...

EastEnders spoilers, Avani Nandra-Hart, Barney Mitchell

Will Barney keep Avani's planned abortion a secret on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers, Harry Mitchell, Kojo Asare

Is Kojo about to find out what mate Harry is up to with the illegal drugs on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

