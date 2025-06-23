EastEnders spoilers: Can Lauren and Zack keep their SECRET?

Does someone know about Lauren secretly spending the night with ex-lover Zack on EastEnders?

Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) are officially back together again on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide).



The couple temporarily broke-up after Peter blamed Lauren's past addiction problems for causing their baby son Jimmy's sight impairment.



Peter is smitten after spending the night with Lauren at No.25.



But he remains unaware that she recently kissed and attempted to jump into bed with her one-time lover, Zack Hudson (James Farrar)!



While out with her sons Louie and Jimmy, Lauren bumps into Zack.



She admits she is still feeling guilty about THAT kiss.



But Zack dismisses her fears and promises to keep the details of that night a secret.



Meanwhile, Peter is helping his mum Cindy (Michelle Collins) with the Pride party at The Prince Albert.



When Lauren heads to the gay bar to support Peter, Cindy issues her with a stern warning...



Is there a chance that Cindy knows what Lauren has been up to?

Peter helps Cindy with her Pride party at The Prince Albert on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is getting ever more suspicious about what her husband, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), is up to.



Alfie recently claimed he was off to Australia to visit his troubled younger brother, Spencer.



However, Kat now knows that was a LIE after speaking to Spencer himself...



Kat decides it's time to confront family member Stacey (Lacey Turner) to find out how much she knows about the situation...



Put on the spot, will Stacey have no choice but to reveal that she and Alfie were recently reunited with Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), who has "done something so bad" and has now fled to Barcelona!

Will Stacey tell Kat the truth about her estranged daughter Zoe on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer