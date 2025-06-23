EastEnders spoilers: Will Kat discover Stacey and Alfie's BIG LIE?

Is Kat getting closer to finding out the truth about her estranged daughter Zoe on EastEnders?

Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) believes her husband, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), is currently in Australia on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Alfie recently told Kat he needs to visit his younger brother Spencer, who is still in turmoil after his break-up with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).



But she is unaware that Alfie has lied to her and has actually travelled to Barcelona in search of Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan)!



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Kat is annoyed when Alfie appears to be avoiding her phone calls.



She needs to check in with him about their teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall), who has stolen some vapes from the Minute Mart.



Kat is becoming increasingly concerned about the friendship between Tommy and bad influence Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



As family member Stacey (Lacey Turner) also continues to cover-up the truth about Zoe, Kat decides to contact Spencer and demand some answers.



She soon discovers that Alfie is NOT Down Under and that both he and Stacey have been lying to her...

Kat discovers son Tommy has stolen from the Minute Mart on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat's estranged daughter Zoe recently made a brief return to Walford on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) are determined to teach Vicki a lesson.



They have been led to believe by employee Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) that Vicki has stolen money from the Panesar family's business accounts.



But it was really Bernie who was the original thief!



Ravi and Priya decide to set a trap for Vicki at Walford East...

Will the Panesar family find out that Bernie has been stealing from them on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Priya and Ravi are out to teach Vicki a lesson on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Things are moving fast for Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and his new boyfriend, Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison).



The couple have already agreed to move in together!



However, Felix is not impressed when Johnny seems more interested in spending time with single copper, Callum Highway (Tony Clay)...

Should Felix be worried about boyfriend Johnny's friendship with cop Callum on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer