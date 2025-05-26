EastEnders spoilers: Kat and Alfie get ENGAGED again!

Are Kat and Alfie ready to make things official for a THIRD time on EastEnders?

Could it be THIRD time lucky for Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kat is just about divorced from ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).



So when Alfie plans a fake wedding photoshoot to promote his and Kat's new limo service, it gives him an idea...



Alfie admits to friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) that he is thinking about popping the question to his twice ex-wife, Kat!



On Linda's encouragement, Alfie decides to go for it and asks Kat to marry him... again!



WHAT will she say?

Kat is launching a new limo service business to get back at her ex-employee Harvey and his girlfriend Kathy on EastEnders.

Can Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and his fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), put their differences aside for the sake of their baby son, Jimmy?



Lauren is still furious after Peter blamed her past addiction problems for causing Jimmy's health condition.



Peter is still convinced that Lauren is hiding something.



So he asks local legal eagle Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) for some advice about possibly fighting for custody of his two sons, Louie and Jimmy.



Unfortunately, it's not long before word gets back to Lauren about Peter's plan.



Will angry Lauren officially call it quits with Peter?

Is a custody battle about to kick-off between Peter and Lauren on EastEnders?

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is getting ready for the grand re-opening of The Prince Albert.



Unfortunately, she suddenly finds herself without any bar staff after Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) discover they haven't been paid and storm off!



At the Vic, rival pub landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and her daughter Linda are pleased by the news that things are going horribly wrong for hated Cindy!



However, Elaine may not enjoy the last laugh after all, when her husband George (Colin Salmon) takes pity on his ex-wife Cindy and steps in to help...

Will the grand re-opening of The Prince Albert be a disaster on EastEnders?

Linda and Elaine couldn't be happier at the news about Cindy on EastEnders!

