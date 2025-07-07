EastEnders spoilers: Oscar Branning RETURNS!

Why has Lauren's teenage brother Oscar come back to Walford on EastEnders?

There's an unexpected family reunion for Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) on EastEnders



Her teenager brother Oscar (now played by Pierre Moullier), last seen on screen in 2017, returns to Walford.



But WHERE has Oscar been and why can't he return home to live with either of his parents, Max and Tanya?

Oscar lays on some emotional blackmail, which eventually convinces Lauren to let him stay for a while, as long as he promises to behave.



However, it's not long before Oscar gets a message that proves he's involved in some kind of TROUBLE...



"It's pretty surreal to join EastEnders - it keeps hitting me that I’m actually on Albert Square!" says newcomer Pierre. "When I found out I was joining the Brannings, it was so exciting as they are such an iconic family, and I love that there are so many skeletons in the closet!"

Why is Lauren's teenage brother Oscar back in Walford on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) gets emotional when Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) granddaughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) sees a photo of Nigel and his wife, Julie (Karen Henthorn), on their wedding day.



Family friend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) is shocked to discover the reason that Nigel is no longer in touch with Julie.



Despite being warned by Phil not to get involved, Jay takes matters into his own hands and decides to secretly contact Julie...

Nigel is reminded of his wife Julie on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) supplies Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) with drugs to sell after reminding the garage mechanic he's now in debt to him.



Harry faces trouble on the home front too.



He gets into an argument with his dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) and decides it's time to move out of the family home...

Ravi pressures Harry to start dealing drugs for him on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer