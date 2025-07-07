EastEnders spoilers: Oscar Branning RETURNS!
Airs Monday 14 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
There's an unexpected family reunion for Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Her teenager brother Oscar (now played by Pierre Moullier), last seen on screen in 2017, returns to Walford.
But WHERE has Oscar been and why can't he return home to live with either of his parents, Max and Tanya?
Oscar lays on some emotional blackmail, which eventually convinces Lauren to let him stay for a while, as long as he promises to behave.
However, it's not long before Oscar gets a message that proves he's involved in some kind of TROUBLE...
"It's pretty surreal to join EastEnders - it keeps hitting me that I’m actually on Albert Square!" says newcomer Pierre. "When I found out I was joining the Brannings, it was so exciting as they are such an iconic family, and I love that there are so many skeletons in the closet!"
Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) gets emotional when Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) granddaughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) sees a photo of Nigel and his wife, Julie (Karen Henthorn), on their wedding day.
Family friend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) is shocked to discover the reason that Nigel is no longer in touch with Julie.
Despite being warned by Phil not to get involved, Jay takes matters into his own hands and decides to secretly contact Julie...
Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) supplies Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) with drugs to sell after reminding the garage mechanic he's now in debt to him.
Harry faces trouble on the home front too.
He gets into an argument with his dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) and decides it's time to move out of the family home...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.