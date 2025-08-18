EastEnders spoilers: Patrick's son Anthony Trueman returns!

It's been over a decade since we last saw Anthony Trueman on EastEnders.

Anthony Trueman (played by Nicholas Bailey) returns to Albert Square on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The GP was last seen on screen in 2014 when he visited his dad Patrick (Rudolph Walker) after he had a stroke.



Anthony arrives early, ahead of Patrick and Yolande's (Angela Wynter) wedding.



He intends to surprise the couple.



However, he's in for a SHOCK when he discovers Patrick was recently discharged from hospital after being robbed and attacked in his own home...



Meanwhile, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) is struggling with his guilty conscience over what happened on the night of the robbery.



Will Oscar confess and tell Patrick it was him who was behind the attack?

Patrick is reunited with his doctor son Anthony on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Joel Marshall (Max Murray) is determined to get tickets to see his favourite male online influencer speak in person.



So he jumps at the chance when Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) offers him a paid job wiping stolen phones.



Joel gets his mate Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) involved.



But Tommy is soon left reeling...



He discovers his mum Kat's (Jessie Wallace) stolen phone in the mix and hears his dad Alfie's (Shane Richie) recent voicemail confession about Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe...

Tommy makes a startling discovery about his long lost sister Zoe on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is excited when Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) returns home early from his holiday cruise.



But his excitement turns to jealousy when Callum sees Johnny on a date at The Albert.



MEANWHILE, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) continues to make his presence felt at Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koloesho) flat.

Callum is jealous when he sees Johnny on a date at The Albert on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry is under pressure from drug dealer Okie on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

