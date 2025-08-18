EastEnders spoilers: Patrick's son Anthony Trueman returns!
Airs Monday 25 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Anthony Trueman (played by Nicholas Bailey) returns to Albert Square on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The GP was last seen on screen in 2014 when he visited his dad Patrick (Rudolph Walker) after he had a stroke.
Anthony arrives early, ahead of Patrick and Yolande's (Angela Wynter) wedding.
He intends to surprise the couple.
However, he's in for a SHOCK when he discovers Patrick was recently discharged from hospital after being robbed and attacked in his own home...
Meanwhile, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) is struggling with his guilty conscience over what happened on the night of the robbery.
Will Oscar confess and tell Patrick it was him who was behind the attack?
Joel Marshall (Max Murray) is determined to get tickets to see his favourite male online influencer speak in person.
So he jumps at the chance when Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) offers him a paid job wiping stolen phones.
Joel gets his mate Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) involved.
But Tommy is soon left reeling...
He discovers his mum Kat's (Jessie Wallace) stolen phone in the mix and hears his dad Alfie's (Shane Richie) recent voicemail confession about Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe...
Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is excited when Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) returns home early from his holiday cruise.
But his excitement turns to jealousy when Callum sees Johnny on a date at The Albert.
MEANWHILE, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) continues to make his presence felt at Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koloesho) flat.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.