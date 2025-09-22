EastEnders spoilers: Is Stacey going to LEAVE Albert Square?

Airs Thursday 2 October 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.




Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) has decided to stick around in Walford instead of leaving for a new life in Brazil on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Stacey dropped her plans to go and live with her brother Sean in South America when her teenage daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) decided she wants to stay in E20 with young daughter, Charli.

But that might all change now that Stacey's ex-lover, Max Branning (Jake Wood), has returned to Walford...

Especially after Max follows Stacey home to No.31.

Is he hoping to revisit their romantic past?

Meanwhile, Stacey's mum Jean (Gillian Wright) is unaware of all the unfolding drama back on the Square.

Jean and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) are both stuck on the Tube.

Which leads to Jean having a panic attack...





Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is worried that it's only a matter of time before his mum Cindy (Michelle Collins) finds out that Max is back on Albert Square.

Remember when Cindy's son Steven died from his injuries after a violent confrontation with Max during a fire at Beales restaurant in 2017?

Cindy never got a chance to see justice served as she was living under witness protection in Spain at the time.

Will she finally get her wish after all these years, when she heads to the Vic to face the man who KILLED her son?









EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

