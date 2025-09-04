EastEnders' Jake Wood teases reunion for one of the soap's most iconic couples
EastEnders legend Jake Wood has hinted at a romantic reunion for Max Branning and Stacey Slater.
EastEnders icon Jake Wood has teased that there could be another romance on the cards for one of the soap's most notorious couples — Max Branning and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
The soap dropped a bombshell return this week as Jake Wood returned to our screens as Max Branning after four years.
Max made his shock return at the end of Wednesday's (September 3) episode when Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) answered Zoe's (Michelle Ryan) phone after her daughter had been fatally shot.
Soon enough, more secrets came to the surface in tonight's episode (Thursday, September 4) when it was revealed that Max and Zoe were in a relationship. Max later gave Zoe £5,000 to a dodgy private investigator to help find her son, who she left in the hospital after a traumatic birth.
Despite Zoe commanding Max to stay away, it's not long before Max disobeys her orders and returns to the Square in October.
The legendary womanizer has plenty of unfinished business in Walford, but no doubt one of the messiest of them all is his relationship with former lover and Zoe's cousin, Stacey.
Max's scandalous love affair with daughter-in-law Stacey went down in soap history, and with Max back on the scene, there's a possibility of the former flames reconnecting.
At an EastEnders press event to celebrate Max's return, Wood told What To Watch that there's "undoubtedly" unfinished business with Stacey and how strong their connection is.
He said: "She's on her own and Max is not quite on his own. I suppose her circumstances are... there'll always be a connection with Max and Stacey. So regardless of where they are and who they're with, I think they'll always be an emotional connection between them. They understand each other."
And the possibility of them reuniting after beloved Martin Fowler's (James Bye) death?
"They'll always be connected regardless of what they're doing, whether the timing is always ever right for them to reconnect on that level, and whether they both want to," he teased.
"We all know Lacey Turner is going on an extended break. Will Max and Stacey's paths cross before she goes? You have to just keep watching. I really hope so."
