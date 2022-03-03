Lacey Turner – things you didn't know about the TV star

Lacey Turner made her EastEnders debut back in 2004, quickly cementing her place in one of Albert Square’s most famous families.

She's played mouthy Stacey Slater for nearly two decades, winning over 30 awards and firmly establishing herself as much a part of Walford as The Queen Vic.

While best-known for her Albert Square role, during a break from the soap, from 2010 to 2104, she also starred in dramas Bedlam, Switch, Call the Midwife and as young army recruit Molly Dawes in popular BBC1 drama Our Girl.

But away from the cameras Lacey likes nothing more than living a quiet life with her husband and their two children, making her nothing like her alter ego at all!

Proud of her long-lasting role in the London-based soap and devoted to her family, what else do we know about Lacey Turner? Here are a few facts you may not know about the popular star…

Lacey Turner joined 'EastEnders' the day after finishing school

Lacey originally auditioned for the role of Demi Miller in EastEnders, but instead the soap’s bosses had another role in mind for the actress. Fast forward just a few months and she was offered the part of Stacey Slater. Lacey had just finished her GCSE exams and started filming on the iconic set the very next day.

She got married in Ibiza

Lacey tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Matt Kay in September 2017, surrounded by their friends and family in a low-key sunset ceremony in Ibiza.

Not only did she take the ladies from the EastEnders make up team with her to make her look every inch the blushing bride, but she also invited lots of her EastEnders co-stars including Barbara Windsor, Laurie Brett, Jake Wood and Scott Maslen.

She’s got a secret talent for painting

While acting is Lacey’s passion in life - and thank goodness, because she’s clearly born to act - she also has a talent for bringing old furniture back to life by carefully restoring it. She apparently used her break from EastEnders between 2010 and 2014 to make time for her passion for up-cycling and even considered making a career out of it.

She grew up next door to the 'EastEnders' studio

Lacey has played Stacey Slater since 2004. (Picture: BBC)

It seems Lacey was always destined to work at EastEnders. She was brought up in Hertfordshire, with her family home just minutes away from the Elstree Studios. She recalls being able to see the famous Albert Square set from her bedroom window and could often hear cast and crew filming at night.

She wanted to be a midwife

While we’re forever grateful that she decided to become an actress, Lacey revealed during an interview with Radio Times that she would have loved to have done something very different… "One Born Every Minute is my favourite programme and has been for years. In another life I’d love to have been a midwife."

She would love to have four children

Lacey and Matt's first child, Dusty Violet Kay was born in July 12, 2019, while their son arrived on Feb. 3, 2021, and the pair have loved every moment of being parents.

When the actress spoke about choosing a name for their daughter she admitted: "Dusty wasn't on our original list, but we did an internet search for 'pretty girls' names' and we both said it at the same time. People either think it's really cool or they don't really know what to say!"

But after tying the knot, the pair spoke about their plans to have a family with OK! Magazine, and it seems they’re on slightly different pages when it comes to how many kids they’d like.

While Matt’s decided he’d like three children, Lacey wants to go one step further… "I’d like four children. When you have four you need to start thinking about a minivan to put them all in, whereas three you just need a car. I don’t care though; I’ll have a minivan," she joked.

She’s always craved a 'normal' job

Considering she’s been in EastEnders since leaving school, it’s not that surprising that Lacey has always wanted to try something different. During her four year break from the soap she tried her hand at being a Saturday girl in a local boutique, worked in an office and even got a job as a painter and decorator!

Lacey Turner's fact file Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress....

How old is Lacey Turner? Lacey Turner is 33. She was born on 28 March 1988.

Is Lacey Turner married? Lacey Turner married Matt Kay in 2017.

Does Lacey Turner have any children? Lacey Turner and her husband Matt have a daughter called Dusty who was born July 12, 2019 and a son, Trilby, born on Feb. 3, 2021.

Where was Lacey Turner born? Lacey Turner was born in Barnet, North London.

How tall is Lacey Turner? Lacey Turner is 1.6 metres tall.

