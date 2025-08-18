EastEnders spoilers: Is Kat about to find out the truth about estranged daughter Zoe?

Will Alfie come clean and admit that he and Stacey have been in contact with Kat's estranged daughter Zoe on EastEnders?

Remember when Alfie Moon (played by Shane Richie) left a drunk voicemail message for his wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) about her estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Now, the couple's teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) has accidentally discovered the message on Kat's stolen phone.



So she has yet to discover the truth about both Alfie and Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) recent contact with Zoe...



In the meantime, Kat and Alfie are both worried about Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) increasing influence over Tommy.



But when Alfie goes to lay down the law with his son, Tommy demands answers about Alfie's drunken message about Zoe!



Can both Alfie and Stacey convince Tommy NOT to tell Kat the truth?

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) is in for a SHOCK when his new friend, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier), confesses what really happened on the night of the robbery and attack!



Patrick is so upset to hear what Oscar did that it triggers a panic attack...



The rest of the Trueman-Fox family are soon on the scene.



Patrick's son Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) demands that Oscar is reported to the Police...



Meanwhile, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) has questions to answer when her partner Peter (Thomas Law) realises she has been lying and covering-up for her younger brother, Oscar...

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is feeling the pressure.



He's worried that George Knight (Colin Salmon) will discover the truth about what's been happening at his brother Kojo's (Dayo Koleosho) flat.



Harry feels the heat further when Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) discovers he has paid teenager Joel to help him wipe the stolen phones...

