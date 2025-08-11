EastEnders spoilers: There's a gatecrasher at Yolande's hen do!

There's an uninvited guest at Yolande's hen party on EastEnders!

It's time for Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker) and his fiancee Yolande's (Angela Wynter) stag and hen celebrations on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Everyone is in the party spirit!



The men get together at Patrick's place for some Poker playing.



However, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) remains in copper mode and curious about the connection between Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) and his own nephew, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier).



Jacks wants to know more after witnessing a heated exchange between Howie and the teenager.



Later, tensions boil over leading to another confrontation between Howie and Oscar over what happened on the night that Patrick was attacked...



Over at Harry's Barn, Yolande and her gal pals get into the party spirit.



That is until an uninvited guest arrives in the shape of Julie Hayes's (Karen Henthorn) escape pet cockerel!

Jack has questions for Howie during Patrick's stag night on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Julie's escaped cockerel causes chaos at Yolande's hen do on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is horrified by the terrible turn of events involving Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) and drug dealer, Okie.



However, garage mechanic Harry finds himself under pressure from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



Ravi wants Harry to win back Kojo's trust so that he can keep using Kojo's flat as a base for his illegal dealings.



But Harry does not get a warm welcome when he attempts to make amends with Kojo.



As Kojo's big brother George (Colin Salmon) remains convinced that Harry is responsible for the illegal drugs that innocent Kojo took...

Ravi puts pressure on Harry over the drug dealing on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Harry win back Kojo's trust and friendship on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer