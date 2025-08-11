EastEnders spoilers: WHO is copper Jack ready to arrest?
Airs Wednesday 20 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
George Knight (played by Colin Salmon) fears the worst for his brother, Kojo (Dayo Koleosho), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
George finds Kojo in a terrible state at home on his birthday.
He's unaware that Kojo's so-called "friend", drug dealer Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), gave him a pill that didn't have the desired effect...
It's not long before copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) arrives on the scene.
George is alarmed when Jack warns him that Kojo will be ARRESTED after taking illegal drugs!
George is furious and remains convinced that it was Kojo's flatmate Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) who gave him the drugs.
Harry had better watch out as George goes on the warpath...
Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) is angry when he finds Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) playing dominoes with Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) at No.20.
Howie reels when cheeky Oscar accepts an invitation to attend Patrick's stag do.
Patrick remains unaware that teenager Oscar accidentally attacked him when he broke into the house to steal his and Howie's £6,000 racing bet winnings.
However, Howie has since blackmailed both Oscar and his sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) to hand back the cash.
Or he'll report Oscar to the Police.
But none of Howie's family know what he has done.
Will Howie convince Oscar to stay away from Patrick's pre-wedding celebrations, to prevent the truth from coming out?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
