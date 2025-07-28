EastEnders spoilers: Oscar's terrible crime backfires

Something terrible happens when desperate Oscar turns to breaking and entering on EastEnders..

Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) is under pressure when Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink) demands £5,000 on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Fat Mike and his gang are out to get Oscar and previously almost petrol bombed his mum Tanya's house, thinking he was there at the time.



Oscar knows he needs to pay-off Fat Mike to keep the rest of his family safe.



But where is he going to get such a large amount of money?



After finding out that Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) have won £6,000 at the bookies, Oscar decides to break-in to No.20 and STEAL their winnings.



However, Oscar's crime takes a terrible turn when Patrick catches him!



Oscar panics and pushes Patrick, who falls to the floor and is knocked unconscious...

Oscar needs £5,000 to get rid of Fat Mike on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick and Howie are in the money after placing a bet on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) has a plan after discovering her teenage granddaughter, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), is pregnant.



However, so far neither Avani or Suki's wife, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), are on board with her idea.



As Avani and Suki prepare for her 12-week scan, Eve seizes the chance to talk to Avani alone and find out where her head is at.



WHAT will Avani decide to do?



Is she still intent on going through with a termination?



PLUS, there's a shock for Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) when he gets a phone call from his teenage son Joel's (Max Murray) mum...

Will Avani reach a decision about her pregnancy on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer