EastEnders spoilers: Oscar's terrible crime backfires
Airs Monday 4 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) is under pressure when Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink) demands £5,000 on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Fat Mike and his gang are out to get Oscar and previously almost petrol bombed his mum Tanya's house, thinking he was there at the time.
Oscar knows he needs to pay-off Fat Mike to keep the rest of his family safe.
But where is he going to get such a large amount of money?
After finding out that Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) have won £6,000 at the bookies, Oscar decides to break-in to No.20 and STEAL their winnings.
However, Oscar's crime takes a terrible turn when Patrick catches him!
Oscar panics and pushes Patrick, who falls to the floor and is knocked unconscious...
Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) has a plan after discovering her teenage granddaughter, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), is pregnant.
However, so far neither Avani or Suki's wife, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), are on board with her idea.
As Avani and Suki prepare for her 12-week scan, Eve seizes the chance to talk to Avani alone and find out where her head is at.
WHAT will Avani decide to do?
Is she still intent on going through with a termination?
PLUS, there's a shock for Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) when he gets a phone call from his teenage son Joel's (Max Murray) mum...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.