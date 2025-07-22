Emmerdale spoilers: Will desperate Moira take Celia's shocking deal?

Emmerdale's Moira is in a tight spot in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Time's running out for Moira Dingle who's got to pay a huge fine to the water board for the slurry leak that found its way into the village water supply.

With the farm on the brink of collapse, she's at a loss and just won't allow herself to sell to the greedy Tates who are itching to get their hands on Butlers.

When fellow farmer Celia comes calling with an altogether different proposition, will Moira give her the time of day?

Given that Celia's landlord, Kim, has raised the rent, the hardnosed farmer wants to stick it to the Tate. What's she got in mind? Are the women about to form an alliance to stop Kim and Joe trying to dominate the landscape?

Over at the cricket pavilion, where Dylan's been bedding down, his injury's getting worse. Will he seek help?

Dylan hides out at the cricket pavilion and checks out his injury (Image credit: ITV)

Kyle stabbed a masked intruder… Dylan (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Lewis tries to get through to Ross and encourages his brother to get on the case with Steph.

Will Ross listen and step up his game to get his girl back in his life?

Lewis urges Ross to win back Steph (Image credit: ITV)

Will Ross and Steph reunite? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, things go from bad to worse for Robert in the wake of John's subterfuge.

