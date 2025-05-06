Emmerdale spoilers: Has secret villain John committed another sick crime?

By published

Airs Friday 16th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

John and Aaron looking worried at the back of an ambulance
An ambulance is needed at the village. What's happened? (Image credit: ITV)

Has Emmerdale's secret killer John done another terrible thing in Friday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Horror has broken out at Butler's where there's been a slurry leak.

Worse still, it's got into the mains water supply and Victoria's son Harry has drunk some of the contaminated water.

With Aaron there to support him, John reels as his little nephew is loaded into the back of an ambulance with his terrified mum Vic.

Victoria with Harry in the back of an ambulance

Victoria clutches Harry's hand as the little boy is carted off to hospital having drunk some contaminated water (Image credit: ITV)

Mack's being blamed for the catastrophic farming error but was the disaster his doing… or John's?

John and Mack arguing outside the Hide

John has been wanting to teach Mack a lesson. Is he responsible for the farming disaster for which Mack is being blamed? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Harry survive the ordeal?

Moira's got a ton on her mind as the disaster strikes, which could end her tenure at the farm.

Worried about this Lewis situation, Moira wonders if Ross will change his mind about keeping his brother at arm's length.

Is Moira's killer secret about her unhinged sister-in-law Emma's death about to rear its head?

Ross Barton comes face to face with Lewis Barton and struggles to navigate Lewis's many questions about their family without revealing the many dark secrets he needs to keep.

Ross decided he didn't want to create a relationship with Lewis, the brother he didn't know he had. But is he changing his mind? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

