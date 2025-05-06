Emmerdale spoilers: Has secret villain John committed another sick crime?
Airs Friday 16th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Has Emmerdale's secret killer John done another terrible thing in Friday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Horror has broken out at Butler's where there's been a slurry leak.
Worse still, it's got into the mains water supply and Victoria's son Harry has drunk some of the contaminated water.
With Aaron there to support him, John reels as his little nephew is loaded into the back of an ambulance with his terrified mum Vic.
Mack's being blamed for the catastrophic farming error but was the disaster his doing… or John's?
Will Harry survive the ordeal?
Moira's got a ton on her mind as the disaster strikes, which could end her tenure at the farm.
Worried about this Lewis situation, Moira wonders if Ross will change his mind about keeping his brother at arm's length.
Is Moira's killer secret about her unhinged sister-in-law Emma's death about to rear its head?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
