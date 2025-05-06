Emmerdale spoilers: Has secret villain John committed another sick crime?

An ambulance is needed at the village. What's happened?

Has Emmerdale's secret killer John done another terrible thing in Friday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Horror has broken out at Butler's where there's been a slurry leak.

Worse still, it's got into the mains water supply and Victoria's son Harry has drunk some of the contaminated water.

With Aaron there to support him, John reels as his little nephew is loaded into the back of an ambulance with his terrified mum Vic.

Victoria clutches Harry's hand as the little boy is carted off to hospital having drunk some contaminated water (Image credit: ITV)

Mack's being blamed for the catastrophic farming error but was the disaster his doing… or John's?

John has been wanting to teach Mack a lesson. Is he responsible for the farming disaster for which Mack is being blamed? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Harry survive the ordeal?

Moira's got a ton on her mind as the disaster strikes, which could end her tenure at the farm.

Worried about this Lewis situation, Moira wonders if Ross will change his mind about keeping his brother at arm's length.

Is Moira's killer secret about her unhinged sister-in-law Emma's death about to rear its head?

Ross decided he didn't want to create a relationship with Lewis, the brother he didn't know he had. But is he changing his mind? (Image credit: ITV)

