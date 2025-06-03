Emmerdale spoilers: John Sugden is questioned about Nate's murder!

John is questioned about Nate's murder. Can the killer cover his guilt?

Emmerdale's killer John Sugden is questioned about Nate in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With the investigation into Nate's murder underway, the police bring in John Sugden.

Having killed the dad and thrown him into the lake, will John be able to mask his guilt and focus the detective's suspicion elsewhere?

With Cain in the firing line, John sets out to get him off the hook.

John is desperate to hide his guilt and also to shift suspicion away from Cain (Image credit: ITV)

Last week Cain was collared and questioned, accused of killing his son Nate (Image credit: ITV)

Back in the village, as Tracy walks past, Sam can't help himself.

Furious with Tracy for casting aspersions about his brother Cain, he lays into her, and is joined by the rest of the family.

Tracy is cornered by the Dingles (Image credit: ITV)

Cain, Aaron and John have a go at Tracy… (Image credit: ITV)

… Tracy's stunned when Cain retaliates and suggests that she killed his son Nate (Image credit: ITV)

Seething, Cain joins in, suggesting that it's Tracy who killed his son.

Later, John tries to comfort Cain. As he secretly conjures up a plan, he assures the Dingle dad that the police will soon have something else to focus on.

Elsewhere, Jacob finds out that Sarah still hasn't told her gran, Charity, about her cervical cancer diagnosis and is furious with her.

Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .