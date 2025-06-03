Emmerdale spoilers: John Sugden is questioned about Nate's murder!
Airs Monday 9th June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's killer John Sugden is questioned about Nate in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With the investigation into Nate's murder underway, the police bring in John Sugden.
Having killed the dad and thrown him into the lake, will John be able to mask his guilt and focus the detective's suspicion elsewhere?
With Cain in the firing line, John sets out to get him off the hook.
Back in the village, as Tracy walks past, Sam can't help himself.
Furious with Tracy for casting aspersions about his brother Cain, he lays into her, and is joined by the rest of the family.
Seething, Cain joins in, suggesting that it's Tracy who killed his son.
Later, John tries to comfort Cain. As he secretly conjures up a plan, he assures the Dingle dad that the police will soon have something else to focus on.
Elsewhere, Jacob finds out that Sarah still hasn't told her gran, Charity, about her cervical cancer diagnosis and is furious with her.
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
