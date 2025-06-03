Casualty spoilers: Will Rida Amaan break her silence in dramatic Internal Affairs finale?

Rida Amaan pushed to breaking point in Casualty this week.

Elsewhere in the final instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs — airing on BBC1, Saturday, June 7 2025 at 8.40pm (See our TV Guide ) — Flynn Byron begs for forgiveness, Ngozi Okoye has the post-wedding hangover from hell, and Indie Jankowski crashes into Holby ED.

More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 12 below…

Rida Amaan’s fight for justice…

Sadly this week, Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) is a shell of her former self and contemplating leaving Holby following harrowing sexual and physical attacks by surgeon Russell Whitelaw.

As the BBC medical drama’s latest 12-part miniseries Internal Affairs culminates, Rida is called into a meeting with HR boss Christine Barker (Caroline Sheen) and handed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to sign.

Feeling utterly defeated she takes some time to decide whether or not to accept it and a settlement and quit the job she loves if it means Russel (Robert Bathurst) also leaves under the guide of taking early retirement.

There’s a twist in the tale, however, after trainee paramedic Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) crashes an ambulance into Holby ED.

Russell calls the shots as Internal Affairs reaches it's conclusion. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

All hands on deck

The team springs into action and soon both Russell and Rida’s surgical expertise are desperately needed.

Rida bravely agrees to work alongside her abuser, as one last job before leaving, impressing everyone around her.

Yet, later, she makes a shocking discovery about Russell that leaves her reeling…

Speaking exclusively to What To Watch Sarah tells us: “Fundamentally, Rida always wants to do the right thing, however, this shows that when you’re pushed, you can get into situations you never expected. In the past she’s been a whistleblower and 13-weeks ago she would never have signed an NDA, but she’s been broken down and isolated by Russell until you don’t recognise her.” Full interview coming soon.

Will the talented nurse rediscover her fighting spirit? Or will Rida sign the NDA and say goodbye to the people and job she loves?

Rida reaches a cross roads... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Ngozi’s day from hell

It’s the morning after Iain Dean and Faith Cadogan’s wedding, and more than one member of staff is suffering the effects of a big night. But, none more so than nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni).

While clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) is accepting no excuses and offering very little sympathy, doctor Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is deeply concerned. He alone knows that Ngozi is an alcoholic and that her hangover means she’s fallen off the wagon…

He offers support and encourages Ngozi to open up to girlfriend, doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson). At first Ngozi resists but after struggling through the shift, she decides to take his advice and talk to an unsuspecting Nicole.

How will Nicole react to Ngozi’s confession?

Ngozi puts her trust in Nicole. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Not only is Holby ED short staffed, but there's a widespread vomiting outbreak linked to food poisoning putting them under enormous pressure.

Indie is working well with paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) and on a call to a seafood restaurant the pair discover the source of the problem - and a lot more drama besides!

Later, however, they’re facing an altogether different nightmare when the accelerator on the dilapidated ambulance Indie’s driving jams and she’s forced to crash into the A&E entrance at high speed.

The fallout is immediate, tragic and catastrophic…

Will Indie survive the horror crash? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Elsewhere, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) runs into a couple of familiar faces when she undergoes her first round of chemotherapy treatment. How will the doctor feel when she ends up spending time with Adele and Leah Thompson while privately struggling?



Regular viewers will remember that Steve treated and diagnosed Leah with cancer in Casualty’s Christmas episode All I Want for Christmas. Here, actors Mia Millichamp-Long and Lucy-Jo Hudson make a welcome return as Leah and Adele. Fingers crossed they can offer comfort to Stevie…

Stevie is shocked to see Adele and Leah. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Finally, clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) is forced to face the consequences of his actions.

Having confessed to cheating on his wife Claire (Elisabeth Hopper) in the previous episode, this week Flynn’s father-in-law Russell gleefully reveals that Claire and daughters, Millie and Poppy are moving to London!

Desperate to convince Claire to stay, Flynn recites the cheaters’ creed (short version: so sorry/never again/I’ll change). Will she relent and give him another chance?

Oh no... consequences. Is it time for Flynn to take his oil? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Find out when Casualty’s Internal Affairs - Episode 12 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 07 May 2025 at 8.40pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.